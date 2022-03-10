Currently, to share and access intelligence and investigative information systems when working outside police facilities, Yuma Police Department officers and detectives must travel to a police facility or use personal devices with limited access and capability.
YPD hopes to change that situation after receiving a U.S. Department of Justice grant of $199,975. The department will use some of it to buy portable computers, software and broadband wireless service to better equip officers and detectives out in the field.
The City Council approved the $128,087 purchase of portable computers and licenses from CDW Government of Vernon Hills, Illinois.
The portable computers enhance field capabilities related to intelligence and investigative information gathering, analyzing and sharing, according to a staff report.
“This allows law enforcement investigative and intelligence employees, as well as supporting staff, to provide more responsive and effective public safety services to the community,” the report states.
Staff pointed out that currently YPD’s detectives, special operations officers, terrorism liaison officers, command officers and other staff that support these positions have only a few portable computers available for shared use in the field environment.
The DOJ Fiscal Year 2019 Southwest Border Rural Law Enforcement Assistance Grant will allow the department to buy computers and licenses to improve field operations.
“The purchase of portable computers will increase the effectiveness and efficiency of the Police Department,” staff noted.
The remaining $71,888 will be used to buy other equipment and services from various vendors.
There is no cost to the general fund or impact to local taxes, staff added.
The council also declared more than 400 computers and equipment as surplus and authorized their donation to Achieve Enterprise Services of Yuma.
As replacements for various computers, printers, peripherals and uninterrupted power supplies (UPS) are purchased throughout the city, many items can no longer be repaired, or have reached the end of useful life or the vendor will no longer support the item.
Consequently, the Finance Department requested that surplus items be donated to Achieve, which provides technical training to disabled veterans with the use of donated surplus technology that Achieve, as an EPA-certified recycler, has refurbished or recycled.
The city code required the council to authorize donations with values of more than $2,500. The surplus computers equipment have a fair market salvage value of $8,200.