The City of Yuma Police Department will conduct an impaired driving detail from Saturday through Tuesday.
Additional officers will be used to rove city streets looking to stop and arrest drivers who are impaired by alcohol or drugs.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
The City of Yuma Police Department will conduct an impaired driving detail from Saturday through Tuesday.
Additional officers will be used to rove city streets looking to stop and arrest drivers who are impaired by alcohol or drugs.
These DUI patrols are, in addition to regularly scheduled patrol officers, all looking for the signs of an impaired driver behind the wheel.
Impaired driving is one of America’s most often committed and deadliest crimes.
We recommend the following easy steps, for a safe 4th of July Weekend:
And remember, if you know someone who is about to drive while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to get to where they are going safely.
Sunny. Hot. High near 105F. Winds light and variable.
Clear skies. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
A mainly sunny sky. Hot. High near 110F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.