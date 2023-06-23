The Yuma Police Department is now accepting applications for its first Teen Police Academy, designed to educate the teens of Yuma about YPD’s daily operations.
The four-day-long academy will give participants an opportunity to see how the police department works and get some “hands on“ instruction on various topics relating to police work. Some of those classes include daily police procedures, building searches, decision making scenarios, K9 demonstration, crime scene processing, narcotics, gangs, animal control, driving under the influence and traffic laws. Participants will also get a tour of the department.
The academy will be held July 10-13, 2023, with a graduation on the last day. Classes will be held from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. at YPD, 1500 S. 1st Ave., and at the Public Safety Training Facility, 3575 S. Avenue 4E.
Preference will be given to residents of the City of Yuma. Applicants must be 14-16 years of age and pass a background check. The class size is limited to 14 participants, due to scenario-based training. There is no fee for attending the academy.
Applications for the academy can be picked up at the YPD Records window, 1500 S. 1st Ave., or you can ask for an electronic copy to be sent via email. The deadline for application submission is June 30 or until 14 participants fill the class.