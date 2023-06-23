The Yuma Police Department is now accepting applications for its first Teen Police Academy, designed to educate the teens of Yuma about YPD’s daily operations.

The four-day-long academy will give participants an opportunity to see how the police department works and get some “hands on“ instruction on various topics relating to police work. Some of those classes include daily police procedures, building searches, decision making scenarios, K9 demonstration, crime scene processing, narcotics, gangs, animal control, driving under the influence and traffic laws. Participants will also get a tour of the department.

