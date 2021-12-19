YPD to work with state task force on car thefts

The Yuma City Council approved an agreement with the Arizona Vehicle Theft Task Force, allowing the Yuma Police Department to join the partnership, which will free up city detectives and officers so they can focus on other crimes affecting citizens.
According to a staff report, creating a partnership with the Arizona Department of Public Safety task force will provide access to greater resources, experts in vehicle theft, dedicated staff and resources centered on vehicle thefts in the community and around the U.S.-Mexico border.
The report noted that the task force “has influenced vehicle theft rates and is regarded as subject matter experts in the field of auto theft, especially as it relates to fraud and organized crime.”
In 2019, the task force recovered 1,635 stolen vehicles, of which 136 were repatriated stolen vehicles from Mexico, with an estimated value of more than $23.7 million.
Focused on apprehending prolific offenders rather than just recovering stolen vehicles, the task force apprehended 306 suspects for vehicle theft-related crimes, shut down 15 chop shops, and served 45 search warrants, the report stated.
Task force detectives, recognized as experts in the field of auto theft, provided more than 550 training hours in auto theft investigations and vehicle identification techniques to law enforcement personnel, county attorneys and Mexican law enforcement personnel.
The task force also devoted more than 3,250 hours on border relations, border investigations, and transnational crime investigations. YPD is one of 11 agencies involved in the task force, with Yuma and Nogales being border communities.
The report indicated that Arizona, once the nation’s highest state for auto theft rates, “now enjoys placement outside the top ten.”
In exchange for YPD dedicating one sworn officer to the task force, DPS will reimburse Yuma 75% for the employee’s services while on duty with the task force and overtime spent on task force projects and travel expenses. In addition, DPS will provide a task force vehicle to the employee.
The task force will take over the investigation of vehicle thefts in Yuma, freeing up detectives and officers to focus on other criminal activity in the community.
In other action, the council also approved a resolution authorizing the creation of a municipal improvement district to serve the Desert Sands Unit No. 3 subdivision.
In addition, as part of the consent agenda, the council approved a lease transfer from Sixteen & Four LLC to Hardknocks Limited Partnership for Parcel A2, the shops that include Jersey Mike’s next to Sprouts, at the intersection of 16th Street and 4th Avenue.
The city and Sixteen & Four LLC entered into the lease in December 2020. The company now wants to sell its tenancy to Hardknocks, which since 2015 has been the leaseholder of another city property located at 190 S. Madison Ave.