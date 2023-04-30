Two men, ages 25 and 31, suffered non-life-threatening injuries early Saturday morning in what Yuma police are calling an attempted homicide.
The incident happened at approximately 2:38 a.m. in the area of 2nd Street and Madison Avenue, where officers responded to a welfare check.
According to information provided by Sgt. Lori Franklin, the investigation revealed that the two male victims had been struck by a vehicle, which then fled the scene.
A vehicle believed to have been involved in the incident was later located in the area of 1st Street and 5th Avenue.
Two suspects were also taken into custody at that location.
Anyone with any information about this case is encouraged to contact the Yuma Police Department at 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime at 928-782-7463 to remain anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you may receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.