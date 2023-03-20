For the past six months the Yuma Police Department has been using a new survey tool called PowerEngage so the community can provide feedback after an interaction.
This new service uses text messaging to contact some 911 callers and others that have recently reported or been involved in some incidents requiring a police response.
These text messages are sent a short time after the conclusion of an incident and will ask community members to take a quick survey about their experience with the 911 dispatchers, police officers or civilian employees who handled their calls.
“PowerEngage has given our department access to resident’s feedback and provided insights into areas where we can improve our service to the community,” Sgt. Lori Franklin said.
It will also allow the public to provide their own comments, feedback or words of gratitude after receiving public safety service.
Surveys are sent to those whose number is recorded as part of a call for service or in an officer’s report. Each survey is just a few questions about your satisfaction and will ask for feedback.
“Your feedback is important to us. We want to know how we are doing.,” Sgt. Franklin said. “We also want to be able to provide positive feedback to officers and be aware if we need any improvements.”
Not everyone will receive a survey.
Residents who do not want to participate can simply not respond, or as with all texts they may reply with STOP, which will opt them out of all future text surveys from the YPD.
Sgt. Franklin stressed that it is important to know that the surveys should not be used to report any type of emergency, crime or make a formal complaint against the department.
As always, call 9-1-1 for any emergency or to report any criminal activity. The YPD non-emergency phone number is (928) 373-4700.