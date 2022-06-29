The Yuma Police Department is warning area residents to be on the lookout for suspicious people trying to collect voter registration information.
According to news release from YPD, the department has received reports that a group is operating in the Yuma area, asking residents to fill out voter registration forms.
“We are being told they are stating that they are ‘Working for the State.’ We have learned that there are no State-sponsored groups on the ground doing voter registration at this time,” YPD noted.
“We have received reports of a Hispanic female and a Hispanic male (muscular build) approaching residents and asking for them to fill out voter registration forms,” YPD added. “When the residents question them about their intent or who they were working for, they got more aggressive and intimidating with them.”
Anyone who has given their personal information to this group can file a police report with YPD in person or online at https://www.yumaaz.gov/police/services-programs/report-a-crime-on-line.html.