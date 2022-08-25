The Yuma Police Department has issued a warning to residents advising them of an ongoing phone scam in the area.
According to YPD Sgt. Lori Franklin, the scammer pretends to be a Yuma police officer and tells the person being called that they have a warrant out for their arrest, or that they are in some type of legal trouble.
The person being called is then asked for a payment to resolve the matter.
Franklin explained that YPD does not make any phone calls for the collection of money.
“When in doubt, call and double-check the information,” Franklin said. “Even if the caller ID reads our phone number, hang up and call us to verify so you do not become a victim of this type of scam.”
YPD also does not request credit card information, nor does it give out warrant information to the public over the telephone.
Franklin suggests that if you get a call such as this to try and get a contact name and phone number for verification, then call the YPD at (928) 783-4421.
She added that if you ever get a phone call asking for personal information or some type of money transfer, it is almost always a scam.
And, if you believe you have been a victim of this type of crime, please report it to your local law enforcement agency.