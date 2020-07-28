Keep a watchful eye on your money, Yuma.
According to the Yuma Police Department, there is counterfeit money circulating around Yuma.
YPD notes that the fake bills include – but aren’t limited to – $100 bills that will pass the counterfeit bill detector pen test.
“The bills we have seen appear to be lighter in color and have a different feel than real paper money,” YPD reported in a press release.
YPD asks that stores and community members alike check any paper money received, especially $100 bills.
“Check for color, feel and for the red and blue fibers. Also check serial numbers, as there may be duplicates,” the press release noted.
If you believe you have found a counterfeit bill, YPD asks that you contact your local law enforcement agency.
If you have any information on this case, call YPD at 928-783-4421 or 78-Crime at 928-782-7463 to remain anonymous.