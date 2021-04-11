By the Yuma Police Department
Between March 25-31, we had 2,001 calls for service that came into our dispatch center, which generated 183 police reports. Please note that our dispatch center handles calls for both YPD and YFD. Here is a list of some of the calls for service that YPD handled:
• 911 Calls –1,019 (five of those were text to 911)
• Alarm Calls –37
• Assaults – 5
• Assist Public – 36
• Burglaries – 23
• Criminal Damage – 7
• Disorderly Conduct/Disturbances – 61
• Domestic Disturbances – 38
• Fraud – 8
• Noise Disturbance – 40
• Overdose – 5
• Reckless Driver – 24
• Runaway Juveniles/Offense – 8
• Sex Offenses – 5
• Shoplifts/Thefts – 30
• Shots Fired – 4
• Stolen Vehicle – 7
• Suspicious Subject/Incident/Vehicle – 103
• Traffic Accident –73
• Trespass – 22
• Welfare Check – 60
Our Animal Control Unit responded to 149 calls for service.
*****
Now, let’s see what shenanigans happened around town...
When you think you are smarter than the average bear ... but you’re not. Well, that’s this guy, let’s call him Joey. Joey decided to take this lady’s purse, let’s call her Nancy. So poor Nancy left her purse at a local fast food joint by the mall. When Nancy went back, her purse was gone and she was told nobody had turned it in. She did, however, get a description of a guy who was near that table after she left. Nancy located a guy that matched the description and confronted him. Let’s call this guy Chad.
While Nancy is arguing with Chad, another woman notices the incident and decides to help. Let’s call her Melinda. Chad denied taking Nancy’s purse and when Nancy and Melinda told him to stick around and talk to the police, he walked off. Having none of that, Melinda followed Chad on foot and Nancy followed in her car.
When officers arrived, Melinda headed back to her vehicle where she ran into another suspicious subject, let’s call him Joey. Dun dun duhhhhhh!! Having a bad feeling about Joey, Melinda asked him about a stolen purse. Joey denied taking the purse as well and walked away. Melinda followed him to another fast-food joint and watched him go into the bathroom. Melinda stood guard by the bathroom and met Joey as he came out, wearing different clothing.
She told him she knew he was involved in the purse-napping and to wait and talk to the police, but Joey walked outside. Melinda, right on his tail, kept telling him to stop. Apparently Joey had enough of Melinda and argued with her briefly then walked away again. Melinda, knowing where the officers were, noted that Joey was walking right toward them. Melinda continued to follow until Joey ran into the officers. Joey told the officers that Melinda was following and harassing him.
Nice try, Joey, but you are not the victim here. It turns out that Joey had Nancy’s purse in his backpack. Her identification and credit cards were in his wallet and he was now wearing the new clothes he bought with Nancy’s money, tags still attached. No, Joey, finders-keepers is not a defense, you stole the purse. All in all, Joey was arrested on numerous theft charges plus dangerous drugs. Joey also had two outstanding warrants for his arrest. Joey got his jammies and flip-flops and Nancy got almost everything back.
*****
This guy, let’s call him Bob, needed some remedial driving. Bob rear-ended one vehicle, then drove in between two lanes wedging himself between that vehicle and the one next to it. Finding himself in a tight situation, Bob gave it some gas and pushed through, leaving the sound of fingernails on a chalk filling the air. Bob’s not done yet. Bob took off and one of the victim vehicles followed him. After a bit of a drive, Bob went off the roadway and got stuck in the sand. Bob and his two juvenile passengers (under 15 years old) exited the vehicle and walked away. Well, Bob fell, then stumbled away. It turned out Bob had been drinking that day and was not in any condition to drive. Bob got his jammies for aggravated DUI, because of the kids in the car, and a few other charges. Bob definitely came in like a wrecking ball that night.
*****
Have you ever tried to place a cat in a sink full of water? Well that’s probably how the officers felt trying to get this lady, let’s call her Sally, into the back of the patrol vehicle. Sally tried the drinking-and-driving challenge and wound up hitting another vehicle. Sally could have filled up a gallon cuss-word jar with change during this call. Yes, the flock of ducks were flying. Sally had all the signs of intoxication at the accident scene and became very uncooperative. Sally refused all tests and blood was ultimately drawn. Sally got her jammies and brought her ducks with her.
*****
Have a great and safe weekend!
Stay strong Yuma!
#yumastrong