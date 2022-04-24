Between April 14-20, 2022, we had 2,177 calls for service that came into our dispatch center, which generated 171 police reports. Please note that our dispatch center handles calls for both YPD and YFD. Here is a list of some of the calls for service that YPD handled:
- 911 Calls -1,052
- Alarm Calls - 33
- Assaults - 12
- Assist Public - 25
- Burglaries - 22
- Criminal Damage - 6
- Disorderly Conduct/Disturbances - 62
- Domestic Disturbances - 56
- Fraud - 7
- Noise Disturbance - 27
- Overdose - 1
- Reckless Driver - 38
- School calls for service - 10
- Sex Offenses - 14
- Shoplifts/Thefts - 30
- Shots Fired - 7
- Stolen Vehicle - 10
- Suspicious Subject/Incident/Vehicle - 118
- Traffic Accident - 81
- Trespass - 35
- Welfare Check – 33
- Our Animal Control Unit responded to 119 calls for service.
Now, let’s see what shenanigans happened around town...
It is the middle ground between sober and not, between clear mind and confusion, and it lies between the pit of man's wellbeing and the summit of his actions. This is the dimension of bad decisions. It is an area which we call, The Drunk Zone.
This lady, let’s call her Trudy, whose vehicle was located half in the center turn lane and half in the wrong lane with a damaged wheel. It appeared that Trudy’s vehicle struck the curb and imploded the wheel inward. Trudy was found standing next to her vehicle, unsure of what happened. She thought maayyyyyybeeee she hit a bump…….considering the road marks start at a curb and lead to the tires final resting place, I’d agree she hit something. Trudy looked like she grabbed the bottle of Texas Pete instead of Visine. When asked about doing a field sobriety test, Trudy just didn’t feel like it. Trudy didn’t feel like consenting to any tests, so a warrant was obtained and blood was drawn. Trudy got her orange jammies and flipflops and tucked into bed.
This lady, let’s call her Emma, took a little power nap at an intersection at around 9:00 a.m. Emma was seen all laid back in the driver’s seat just a snoring away. The officer managed to get the vehicle in park before waking her up. After being rudely awaken by not just one but two sternum rubs, Emma stared at the officer with glassy eyes and smelled of ode de loko. While standing, Emma resembled a willow tree in a twister. Emma could not complete the field sobriety tests and blew over double the legal limit. It was jammies for Emma and a comfy cot to sleep in.
Next we have this lady, let’s call her Vicki. Vicky was the cause of a fender bender and believed the vehicle just got in front of her and broke. Vicky smelled of ode de alcohol, had bloodshot watery eyes and had slurrrrrd sfeeech. Vicky admitted to drinking, but would not perform a field sobriety test. On a scale from one to ten, one being sober and ten being totally intoxicated, Vicky believed she was about a two. Vicky blew over three times the legal limit. Vicki was jammied and flip flopped and taken to jail.
One more ...This guy, let’s call him Chuck, drove a little wonky and rolled his vehicle into someone’s yard. Chuck didn’t feel the need to stick around and fled the scene on foot. When officers arrived, they received a good description of Chuck and the hide and seek game commenced. Peter Cottontail didn’t hide this egg very well, as Chuck was located and smelled a little fermented. Chuck gave the field sobriety test a try, but resembled a push-up lizard on hot pavement. It turned out Chuck’s license was suspended for two prior DUI’s. Chuck earned his orange jammies and flip flops.
The summer is coming and swimming will be on the list of things to do. Please remember to lock gates, lock doors and close doggie doors when small kids are around. We already had one near drowning this year, so please ensure safety precautions are taken.
Stay strong Yuma!
