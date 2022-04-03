Between March 24-30, we had 2,240 calls for service that came into our dispatch center, which generated 165 police reports. Please note that our dispatch center handles calls for both YPD and YFD. Here is a list of some of the calls for service that YPD handled:
• 911 Calls – 1,045
• Alarm Calls – 34
• Assaults – 10
• Assist Public – 19
• Burglaries – 26
• Criminal Damage – 6
• Disorderly Conduct/Disturbances – 56
• Domestic Disturbances – 49
• Fraud – 8
• Noise Disturbance – 36
• Overdose – 10
• Reckless Driver – 45
• School calls for service – 8
• Sex Offenses – 5
• Shoplifts/Thefts – 33
• Shots Fired – 12
• Stolen Vehicle – 10
• Suspicious Subject/Incident/Vehicle – 106
• Traffic Accident – 72
• Trespass – 29
• Welfare Check – 48
Our Animal Control Unit responded to 174 calls for service.
*****
Now, let’s see what shenanigans happened around town……
Although St. Patty’s Day is over, the drinking and driving is still a lingering.
This guy, let’s call him Oliver, decided to drive after consuming a substantial amount of fermented hops. Olly not only hit a parked car and fled the scene of the accident, but he decided to change vehicles and drive back into the crime scene and stop. When questioned by officers, Oliver threw several versions of his story out there hoping one would stick but it appeared all the sticky was gone. Oliver admitted to driving the vehicle that collided with the parked car and told the officers where it was parked. Olly did attempt to perform field sobriety tests, but no matter how hard he flapped his arms. he was not going to fly. A chicken on a tightrope had more grace. Olly blew well over double the legal limit and was fitted for orange jammies and flip-flops.
*****
Oh, where to start with this one……This lady, let’s call her Linda, went to a local bank and tried to get some money from the ATM. When the ATM failed to dispense any money to her, Linda smacked the machine a few times with her hand and went back to her vehicle. Another customer came up and used the ATM and it appeared to work fine for him. While the unsuspecting gentleman was using the ATM, Linda was seen walking back to the front of the bank with a baseball bat. Linda got a good stance and took a few practice swings. When the gentlemen walked away from the ATM, Linda was seen approaching the ATM, taking another good stance and proceeded to smack the loving….inadequacy out of the machine. Linda, Linda, Linda…..deep breaths, in through the mouth and out through the nose. Linda did a couple doughnuts in the parking lot prior to leaving the area. Linda was located a few days later and was arrested for her poor judgment. Linda got jammied up and given her flip-flops.
*****
Lastly we have this guy, let’s call him Lucas. We had received several calls about a drunk driver and Lucas was located driving down the street on two flat tires. Not fast, mind you, about 10 under the speed limit, but driving he was. He was leaving a little trail of shredded tire for the officers to follow or maybe so he could find his way to wherever, you pick. Anyway, Lucas was stopped and an officer contacted him. Oozing with the odor of alcohol, red eyes and slurred speech, Lucas informed the officer that he had hit a curb several blocks back. Lucas was unable to perform field sobriety tests, but the officer had enough probable cause to take him to the station for testing. Lucas blew well over four times the legal limit. Yes, over .3 and driving on our streets. Lucas was given jammies, flip-flops and taken off our streets.
*****
With the weather getting warmer, we should notice the traffic letting up a bit…..I hope anyway. Running red lights and stop signs is becoming a huge problem. Remember a complete stop is when all movement stops. Please drive safely, keep it to a safe speed for all and watch out for our motorcycle riders.
Have a great and safe weekend!
Stay strong Yuma!
