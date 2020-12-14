By the Yuma Police Department
Between Dec. 3-9, we had 2,112 calls for service that came into our dispatch center, which generated 158 police reports. Here is a list of some of the calls for service that we handled:
• 911 calls – 1072
• Alarm calls – 41
• Assaults – 5
• Assist public – 50
• Burglaries – 21
• Criminal Damage – 6
• Disorderly Conduct/Disturbances – 51
• Domestic Disturbances – 40
• Fraud – 7
• Noise Disturbance – 24
• Overdose – 3
• Reckless Driver – 35
• Runaway Juveniles/Offense – 3
• Sex Offenses – 5
• Shoplifts/Thefts – 38
• Shots Fired – 13
• Stolen Vehicle – 12
• Suspicious Subject/Incident/Vehicle – 112
• Traffic Accident –65
• Trespass – 26
• Welfare Check – 63
Our Animal Control Unit responded to 121 calls for service and we had 12 calls for service reference City Ordinance Violations. These calls can include cars parked the wrong way, illegal fireworks and yes, facemask calls.
*****
Now, let’s see what shenanigans happened around town…
This guy, let’s call him Travis, used a department store as a lunch buffet. Travis gathered some delectable food items from the deli area and proceeded to stroll through the store and snack away. When finished, Travis ditched the containers and left the store without paying. Travis got away that day, but when he tried it again a few days later, he was not so lucky. When apprehended, Travis lied about…well, most everything. I’m as shocked as you are right now. Travis provided a false name, date of birth and fibbed about not having any money. I’m sure officers had a hard time getting Travis’ nose in the back of the cruiser. Travis was fitted for his orange jammies and I’m sure he enjoyed his bologna sandwich.
*****
This guy, let’s call him Kenny, had one of those “one nugget shy of a happy meal” days. Kenny decided to partake in way too many alcoholic beverages and drive. Kenny may have thought he was driving a bumper car because he decided to bounce off a properly parked vehicle and drive away. Witnesses who saw the accident got Kenny’s license plate information for the officers. Kenny was located, sleeping in his car, in his driveway. Kenny’s peaceful slumber was interrupted by the not so peaceful banging on his window. Unable to exit his driver’s door because of the damage, Kenny had to slide out of the passenger’s door. Kenny struggled to stand and even with a mask on, the officer could smell the alcohol wafting in the air. It didn’t take long for the officer to figure out that a Field Sobriety Test for Kenny would look like a bad day on American Ninja Warrior. Kenny was processed for DUI and only remembered hitting something. Ladies and gents, this is what over three times the legal limit will do for you. Beans and rice Kenny….you definitely earned your orange jammies.
*****
These two, let’s call them Rhett and Scarlett, were arguing in their vehicle at a convenience store. Rhett got out of the vehicle to get away from Scarlett and all the arguing. Scarlett proceeded to rev the engine and drive toward Rhett and then back up and drive toward him and back up. Besides a witness on scene, one officer witnessed this as they were driving up. Scarlett earned her orange jammies for this and as for Rhett, well only he knows if he gives a beaver built water stopper or not.
*****
I don’t know about y’all, but there truly seems to be a bit of dumb muckery going viral lately. I know things are all over the place as far as normal, not normal, is there a normal or will there ever be a normal. From my perspective, I like to quote Young Frankenstein and go with “abby normal”. It’s a shame when some people’s idea of fun (also, illegal activity BTW) interferes with the peace and quiet of our citizens. I’m not talking about the “Karens” of the world, I’m talking about breaking the law and bothering others when you do it. There seems to be a group out there that has taken to racing in some areas of town in the middle of the night, revving engines and creating a loud popping sound through their exhaust systems. You know the old saying “it’s all fun and games until someone gets hurt.” I fear that is what it will take to slow this trend down. This is not happening on some back county roads, this is happening on residential streets. All it will take is for one child to sneak out and wander into the road for the unthinkable to happen. Please think about that if you are one of the people partaking in this illegal racing. All the fun in the world cannot replace a life.
Stay strong Yuma!
#yumastrong