By the Yuma Police Department
Between December 10th, 2020 and December 16th, 2020, we had 2,102 calls for service that came into our dispatch center, which generated 153 police reports. Here is a list of some of the calls for service that we handled:
• 911 calls –1010
• Alarm calls – 41
• Assaults – 5
• Assist public – 47
• Burglaries – 24
• Criminal Damage – 9
• Disorderly Conduct/Disturbances – 42
• Domestic Disturbances – 43
• Fraud – 8
• Noise Disturbance – 31
• Overdose – 4
• Reckless Driver – 31
• Runaway Juveniles/Offense – 7
• Sex Offenses – 4
• Shoplifts/Thefts – 30
• Shots Fired – 5
• Stolen Vehicle – 6
• Suspicious Subject/Incident/Vehicle – 116
• Traffic Accident –60
• Trespass – 21
• Welfare Check – 57
Our Animal Control Unit responded to 135 calls for service.
*****
Now, let’s see what shenanigans happened around town…
This guy, let’s call him Leroy, found himself stuck on the railroad tracks, high centered, with flat tires. Leroy had been out partaking in some spirituous liquor prior to driving and figured out the little four-door sedan he was driving was no match for the tracks. Chicken and dumplings, Leroy, you’re lucky a train didn’t come by. Leroy did attempt the field sobriety tests, but it was like watching a one-legged squirrel using a clothesline as a tightrope. Leroy blew well over the legal limit and earned his jammies and flip-flops.
*****
Then there is this guy, let’s call him Elvin, who bounced off a properly parked car and landed on top of a fence. Elvin was enjoying a night of drinking and felt the need to go buy more when this debacle took place. Elvin’s field sobriety test resembled Charlie Brown’s Christmas tree stuck in a dust devil. Elvin was driving on a suspended license, can you guess for what, and blew over twice the legal limit. Elvin was jammied up and tucked into bed.
*****
And finally there is this lady, let’s call her Mary. Mary was driving and swerving all over the road. Mary would run through stop signs, but then stop where there were no signs. Mary made a hard left into a business parking lot, causing other vehicles to stop quickly to avoid an accident. Mary also almost collided with the marked patrol vehicle, with lights on, that parked behind her. What makes this driver different is that she had not been drinking alcohol. Mary had smoked a CBD joint prior to driving. Mary was also driving without a valid driver’s license. Mary got her jammies and, well, I doubt the sandwich she got did much for her munchies.
*****
Scams, scams, scams….Scammers are getting more creative with their phone calls and messages. There are way too many to list anymore and I don’t know how else to say this, but ANYONE WHO ASKS YOU TO GET A PREPAID CARD AND READ THEM THE NUMBERS IS A SCAMMER. No legitimate business will ask you to buy prepaid cards to pay them and there is no age limit on the people who are falling for these scams. Again, I repeat, no legitimate business will ask you to buy prepaid cards to pay them.
*****
Come Christmas Day, I hope we can see all the good things that life can be. Good family, good friends and kindness for all. No matter what life throws at you, I hope you don’t fall. Give what you can and only take what you need. If we can support each other, we can definitely succeed.
I hope everyone has a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!! Please celebrate, but do it safely. This year has been hard on everyone in some way or another and I hope we can all make it to 2021.
Stay strong Yuma!
#yumastrong