By the Yuma Police Department
Between Nov. 26 and Dec. 2, the Yuma Police Department had 2,105 calls for service that came into our dispatch center, which generated 167 police reports. Here is a list of some of the calls for service that we handled:
• 911 calls –962
• Alarm calls –36
• Assaults – 10
• Assist public – 32
• Burglaries – 21
• Criminal Damage – 5
• Disorderly Conduct/Disturbances – 48
• Domestic Disturbances – 44
• Fraud – 14
• Noise Disturbance – 59
• Overdose – 9
• Reckless Driver – 31
• Runaway Juveniles/Offense – 8
• Sex Offenses – 2
• Shoplifts/Thefts – 36
• Shots Fired – 13
• Stolen Vehicle – 6
• Suspicious Subject/Incident/Vehicle – 80
• Traffic Accident –62
• Trespass – 20
• Welfare Check – 39
Our Animal Control Unit responded to 161 calls for service and we had 25 calls for service reference City Ordinance Violations. These calls can include cars parked the wrong way, illegal fireworks and yes, facemask calls.
Now, let’s see what shenanigans happened around town…
This guy, let’s call him Tracy, had one heck of a night. It appeared Tracy had way too much to drink and was wandering the neighborhood….at night….naked as a Jay Bird. Apparently, a cold Jay Bird. “Don’t look Ethel!” Tracy, appearing to be a friendly sort, wondered into some random residence and decided to hug the lady inside that house. Cheese and crackers, Tracy, what were you thinking? He must have missed the social distance memo. When the brief hug was over, which was ended quickly by the lady, Tracy turned around and walked out. Tracy was located by officers, still naked, and taken into custody. Tracy was soon covered in orange jammies, flip-flopped and tucked into bed.
*****
This guy, let’s call him Bob, won the jackpot on his traffic stop. Bob, the overachiever that he is, not only had an open container of alcohol, but he also had hardcore drugs and numerous items of paraphernalia. Don’t be like Bob, don’t do drugs.
*****
This lady, let’s call her Lucy, took two packs of cigarettes from a local gas station. When confronted, she threw one pack back and ran into the bathroom with the other one. Lucy locked herself in the bathroom and commenced to smoking two cigarettes like a Hoover cleaning a dirty rug. Ohh, that tiny convenience store bathroom was filled with back-to-back cigarette smoke. I can imagine when Lucy finally came out of the bathroom, it resembled the van scene in “Fast Times at Ridgemont High.” Lucy earned her orange jammies and was put in a smoke free room.
*****
Well, here’s a good one for you. This lady, let’s call her Ramona, was stopped for a civil traffic violation aka: driving like a speed racer. Ramona identified herself as….oh…let’s say…Norma. So “Norma” was rummaging through the stack of papers from the glovebox when the officer saw a traffic citation among the stack. When asked about the citation, “Norma” said she didn’t know whose it was and kept on thumbing through. Of course, “Norma” did not have any ID on her but gave her name and date of birth to the officer. Upon running the name and viewing the MVD photo, the officer wrote the citation and off Ramona/Norma went. I imagine Ramona/Norma thought she was slicker then a well-greased cookie sheet. I know what you’re thinking….the vehicle was borrowed and registered to the driver. After the vehicle drove off, the officer noticed some white squares of paper where the vehicle was. It appeared Ramona/Norma had ripped up the older citation that was in the stack of papers and tossed it out the window. The officer gathered the papers and looked up the citation. Well, well, well, the citation was made out to a Ramona and can you guess what her sister’s name is….. Ramona was located a few days later and jammied up for her actions.
*****
And finally there is this guy, let’s call him Kirk. Kirk was driving a really big truck that was hauling a really big trailer when he backed into another vehicle. Kirk smelled like he bathed in an alcoholic beverage bath and slurred his speech like a rock star. Kirk did attempt field sobriety tests, but it was like watching a left-handed sloth put on a right-handed sock. Kirk was processed for DUI and blew over four times the legal limit. Yes, I said four times. Kirk was poured into his orange jammies and fitted for flip-flops.
It’s December already and I don’t know about anyone else, but for me each day lasts forever. Also when I look back, the year has gone by pretty quick. Holiday shopping has commenced and the streets are getting busier. With that said, please remember to not leave valuables out in the open in your car. Lock your vehicle and park in well-lit areas at night. Be alert while driving, as there are more cars on the roadways. Have fun, but please do it responsibly. We still have four more weeks left in this year, so hunker down, be careful and stay safe.
Have a great and safe weekend!
Stay strong Yuma!
#yumastrong