Between Feb. 11-17, we had 3,701 calls for service that came into our dispatch center, which generated 180 police reports. Please note that our dispatch center handles calls for both YPD and YFD. Here is a list of some of the calls for service that YPD handled:
• 911 Calls – 1,031
• Alarm Calls –41
• Assaults – 10
• Assist Public – 44
• Burglaries – 20
• Criminal Damage – 9
• Disorderly Conduct/Disturbances – 52
• Domestic Disturbances – 37
• Fraud – 10
• Noise Disturbance – 37
• Overdose – 6
• Reckless Driver – 34
• Runaway Juveniles/Offense – 7
• Sex Offenses – 10
• Shoplifts/Thefts – 35
• Shots Fired – 8
• Stolen Vehicle – 10
• Suspicious Subject/Incident/Vehicle – 83
• Traffic Accident –82
• Trespass – 43
• Welfare Check – 73
Our Animal Control Unit responded to 133 calls for service.
Now, let’s see what shenanigans happened around town...
This guy, let’s call him Travis, learned that he really couldn’t drive well after having a few alcoholic beverages. Travis was driving along, minding his own business, when this lit up store sign jumped in front of him and wrecked his truck. No, no, no ... wait. What really happened was Travis veered left, crossed the raised median, two lanes of traffic and struck the store sign on the other side of the road. Kind of like a Cybug from Wreck It Ralph getting sucked into the light. Thank goodness it was in the wee hours of the morning. I don’t know what two drinks Travis had six hours earlier that put him over double the legal limit, but I’d stay away from that stuff ... just saying. Travis smelled of ode de alcohol and had all the tell-tale signs of drinking. Watching Travis perform his field sobriety test was like watching a penguin do the two-step. Travis earned his orange jammies and flip-flops and was tucked into bed.
Three young’uns got some big time speeding tickets last week. This gal, let’s call her Sandy, felt the need to go over 30 mph over the posted speed limit. When asked if she knew how fast she was going, she estimated about 20 under. Her parent was called and a criminal referral was done to Juvenile Court. Then we have this young lad, let’s call him Freddie, who was seen revving his engine. This is where radios come in handy. Freddie took off and an officer saw him, flipped around and got behind him. Of course Freddie slowed down and the officer turned off onto another street. Thinking he was in the clear, Freddie felt the need for speed again and floored it. Freddie was clocked at almost 30 over the speed limit by another officer just up the road. Freddie’s parents were also called and also referred to the Juvenile Court for criminal speeding. Lastly we have, let’s call him Maynard, who had the heaviest lead foot at 35 over the speed limit. Maynard was racing another vehicle when he was stopped on a highly traveled main street in our town. Maynard’s parents were called and just like the other parents, they were informed about Juvenile Court.
Now let me add that all three of these kids are under the age of 18. Their parents are responsible for their actions and will have to go to court with them and pay the fine that may incur from these charges and let me tell you, criminal speeding is a hefty fine.
This guy, let’s call him Bradly, wrecked on his motorcycle and attempted to hide his drugs. When officers arrived, they saw Bradly walking from the side of a residence. Bradly, matching the description of the rider, couldn’t make up his mind on how he dumped his bike. Bradly was asked why he was coming from around the residence and he said his friend lived there. Officers found his stash of illegal substances next to the residence. The officer was a little skeptical when they noticed the residence was completely empty and had Realtor locks on the doors. When asked what street his friend lived on, Bradly’s face resembled a mannequin sitting in the Yuma sun. Bradly was taken to jail and jammied up.
I’m just going to throw this out there and see where it sticks. It is a bad idea to leave your keys in your vehicle and walk away. We have had several vehicles stolen lately where the keys were left in the vehicle. Just like locking your vehicle, taking the keys out should be a no brainer. It is unfortunate that criminals exist in our community. With that knowledge should come power and that power is knowing how to not become a victim of a crime. Please, please, please don’t make it easy for the criminal to win.
