By the Yuma Police Department
Between Jan. 28 and Feb. 3, we had 1,946 calls for service that came into our dispatch center, which generated 169 police reports. Please note that our dispatch center handles calls for both YPD and YFD. Here is a list of some of the calls for service that YPD handled:
• 911 Calls – 1,054
• Alarm Calls – 32
• Assaults – 8
• Assist Public – 32
• Burglaries – 13
• Criminal Damage – 7
• Disorderly Conduct/Disturbances – 58
• Domestic Disturbances – 39
• Fraud – 6
• Noise Disturbance – 32
• Overdose – 2
• Reckless Driver – 28
• Runaway Juveniles/Offense – 9
• Sex Offenses – 8
• Shoplifts/Thefts – 27
• Shots Fired – 7
• Stolen Vehicle – 9
• Suspicious Subject/Incident/Vehicle – 88
• Traffic Accident –47
• Trespass – 17
• Welfare Check – 45
Our Animal Control Unit responded to 149 calls for service.
*****
Now, let’s see what shenanigans happened around town……
This youngin, let’s call her Emma, took her mom’s car without permission and as luck would have it……hit the car in front of her. Friends are great people and sometimes, not all of the time, but sometimes can give you good advice. Emma’s friend…..not so much this time. Emma took off and left the scene. A witness jotted down Emma’s plate number and in the end, Emma turned herself in. Emma will be seeing a juvenile judge in her future.
*****
One of our officers was taking care of a traffic accident when they saw a vehicle speeding down the road bouncing off the curb, several times, along the way. Another officer was sent to locate the bumper car and found it involved in an accident. This lady, let’s call her Mindy, missed a stop sign and collided with another vehicle. Mindy showed several signs of impairment and partook in our field sobriety tests. Mindy was like a weeble wobbling through her tests. Mindy found her ducks and threw several of them at the officers during their conversations. In the end, Mindy was taken to jail and jammied up.
*****
And finally there is this guy, let’s call him Aaron. Aaron decided to hang out with some friends and their cars in a parking lot. Not their parking lot, but a parking lot nonetheless. Donuts were made, tires were spun and reckless driving was the thing while there. As vehicles were leaving, Aaron decided to show off and haul some donkey down the road racing other cars. Aaron was stopped for his actions and will be seeing a juvenile judge soon.
*****
All of these stories this week contained people under 21 years of age. Two of them are kids under the age of 18. All of them involved driving and anyone of them could have ended way worse than they did. If you have teenage kids at home or in your family, please talk to them. Driving is a huge part of life and for some a necessity to get from point A to point B. With driving comes responsibility and sometimes consequences. Sometimes a long heart to heart talk can help.
Have a great and safe weekend!
Stay strong Yuma!
#yumastrong