By the Yuma Police Department
Between Jan. 21-27, we had 2,173 calls for service that came into our dispatch center, which generated 154 police reports. Please note that our dispatch center handles calls for both YPD and YFD. Here is a list of some of the calls for service that YPD handled:
• 911 Calls –1,028
• Alarm Calls – 48
• Assaults – 7
• Assist Public – 32
• Burglaries – 17
• Criminal Damage – 4
• Disorderly Conduct/Disturbances – 48
• Domestic Disturbances – 44
• Fraud – 11
• Noise Disturbance – 37
• Overdose – 7
• Reckless Driver – 28
• Runaway Juveniles/Offense – 2
• Sex Offenses – 8
• Shoplifts/Thefts – 28
• Shots Fired – 7
• Stolen Vehicle – 4
• Suspicious Subject/Incident/Vehicle – 97
• Traffic Accident –70
• Trespass – 29
• Welfare Check – 66
Our Animal Control Unit responded to 155 calls for service.
*****
Now, let’s see what shenanigans happened around town……
This lady, let’s call her Trish, was driving along minding her own business when a police officer pulled her over. Imagine her surprise to find out she was driving on her front rim with shredded tire around it; but imagine the officer’s surprise when he is driving by Trish and hears a clunking sound and notices the smell of burnt rubber. When the officer approached Trish to speak to her, the officer was met with that familiar smell of alcohol. The officer attempted field sobriety tests, but it appeared Trish wanted to just flap her arms and pretend to be an airplane. Trish was also driving on a suspended license. Trish earned her orange jammies and complimentary night at the local bed and breakfast.
*****
This guy, let’s call him Jeremy, was seen speeding and crossing into oncoming lanes. Watch out, Mario Kart! The officer, attempting to get Jeremy to stop, turned on the lights. Jeremy zig-zagged through a residential area and finally came to a stop in front of a residence. Jeremy exited his car and started walking toward the residence yelling, “I’m home.” Peas and carrots, Jeremy! I’m not sure what movie you saw that on, but I’m here to tell ya “home free” is not a thing. Jeremy was jammied up and booked.
*****
This guy, let’s call him Smitty, had a few alcoholic beverages with dinner and drove away. Smitty collided with another vehicle and fled the scene on foot. While talking with the driver of the other vehicle, this other guy shows up to say he was driving the unoccupied vehicle. Although he told officers he was the driver, his tale smelled like a day-old catfish drying in the Yuma sun. When Smitty reappeared, it didn’t take long before he admitted that he was the driver. Smitty blew well over the legal limit and was fitted for jammies and flip-flops.
*****
This young’un, let’s call him Carl, must have said, “Go Go Gadget right foot” as he was clocked doing 30 mph over the speed limit on one of our streets. Carl was simply on his way home and his parents were notified. I sure hope he has saved up his milk money because he will need it.
*****
These two, let’s call them Frankie and Matilda, were busier than an octopus on a Teflon pan over the last few weeks. They were linked up to several felony cases, to include theft of vehicle and vehicle burglaries. Yes, they do make juvie orange jammies for these occasions.
*****
Scams, scams and more scams are raising their ugly heads. These car-lifting donkeys are getting slicker than a slime-covered rock in the river. Please, please, please be careful opening any text or email that you were not expecting; especially if they are asking you to update any personal information. Unless you are told by a company or business that they are sending you a link, do not open it. If you are sent something and have questions about its legitimacy, call and ask the company, ask a family member or friend or call your local law enforcement agency.