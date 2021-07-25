by the yuma police department
Between July 15 and July 21, we had 1,770 calls for service that came into our dispatch center, which generated 156 police reports. Please note that our dispatch center handles calls for both YPD and YFD. Here is a list of some of the calls for service that YPD handled:
• 911 Calls -1,024
• Alarm Calls – 56
• Assaults – 7
• Assist Public – 33
• Burglaries – 18
• Criminal Damage – 4
• Disorderly Conduct/Disturbances – 53
• Domestic Disturbances – 40
• Fraud – 6
• Noise Disturbance – 22
• Overdose – 4
• Reckless Driver – 21
• Runaway Juveniles/Offense – 6
• Sex Offenses – 6
• Shoplifts/Thefts – 24
• Shots Fired – 4
• Stolen Vehicle – 11
• Suspicious Subject/Incident/Vehicle – 77
• Traffic Accident – 48
• Trespass – 21
• Welfare Check – 50
Our Animal Control Unit responded to 97 calls for service.
Now, let’s see what shenanigans happened around town……
No words……This guy, let’s call him Herman, took a vehicle that didn’t belong to him. What Herman didn’t know was that the vehicle had a tracking mechanism in it. The vehicle was tracked right to Herman’s residence. When contact was made with Herman, he was in the process of getting ready for court. You see, Herman had to go to court and didn’t have a ride. The vehicle was recovered and returned to its rightful owner and Herman, well he was given a ride to a building right next to the courthouse, where he was fitted for orange jammies and flip-flops.
Well hello, speed racer...This guy, let’s call him Ralph, was in one heck of a hurry. I only say that because the officer that saw Ralph’s headlights approaching from behind at a high rate of speed actually braced for a collision. Luckily, there was no collision but ol’ Ralph decided to split traffic with his little car and drive in between the marked police vehicle and the car in the next lane. Ralph then decided to make a right hand turn into a housing area. Due to his speed, the turn was a wee bit wide, causing Ralph to hit the curb and ride the sidewalk for a bit. Ralph was eventually pulled over and as you may have guessed, Ralph was intoxicated. Ralph’s liquid confidence while driving did not stick around for the field sobriety test. Ralph failed miserably and wound up blowing a tad bit under double the legal limit. Ralph was sporting his orange jammies after that. I guess racers call them jumpsuits but hey, Ralph can pretend.
Next we have nominations for parents of the year...the reality of it is, neither of these incidents are funny.
This lady, let’s call her Cynthia, partook in some alcoholic beverages before picking her kids up (both under 10). Cynthia took a turn a little too quickly while on her phone and collided with a parked car, causing hers to rollover. Cynthia got both kids out of the vehicle unharmed and had a relative come pick them up prior to police arrival. Cynthia swayed her way through the field sobriety tests and blew way over the legal limit. Cynthia was fitted for her orange jammies and flip -lops.
Next nominations are for Norman and Harold. Officers were sent to a business for a burglar alarm going off. Officers located a vehicle parked behind the local business in the wee hours of the morning. Norman, the driver of the vehicle, attempted to leave when he saw the officers but stepping on the gas pedal does nothing if you forget to put the car in gear. Harold was the passenger and was snugly holding his beer can between his legs when the officer walked up. As the officer looked in the vehicle, he could see the highly illegal drugs sitting on the center console in between Norman and Harold. Norman had his child (under 10) in the back seat, along with Harold’s two children (under five). Daddy’s day out should not lead to this. Both Norman and Harold were fitted for jammies and hopefully do some soul searching while waiting to see a judge.
What an emotional few weeks…is all I can say. Lots of emotion from families affected and from the community that cares so much. Social media can be used for so much good. It can show support, caring, empathy and love. Social media can also be used to break people down. It can spread judgment, negativity and hate. In a world full of imperfection, as nobody is perfect, it’s hard to see all the demand for perfection from simple human beings. There is blatant breaking of the law that yields punishments but there are also simple, unintentional mistakes, safeguards that fail and unforeseen series of events that can yield to tragedies. I guess “freedom of speech” allows for opinions and that is a right, but I also wonder why some feel the need to use that right in such a destructive way. Without being present or knowing the facts, some feel the need to jump to conclusions and judge others. What are the keyboard warriors fighting for? What purpose does being mean serve? For those who showed support for the families whose lives are forever changed, thank you. Thank you for your kindness in a world of imperfection.
Have a great and safe weekend!