Between May 27, 2021 and June 2, 2021, we had 1,892 calls for service that came into our dispatch center, which generated 137 police reports. Please note that our dispatch center handles calls for both YPD and YFD. Here is a list of some of the calls for service that YPD handled:
• 911 Calls – 947
• Alarm Calls –55
• Assaults – 4
• Assist Public – 33
• Burglaries – 9
• Criminal Damage – 6
• Disorderly Conduct/Disturbances – 57
• Domestic Disturbances – 56
• Fraud – 7
• Noise Disturbance – 32
• Overdose – 1
• Reckless Driver – 24
• Runaway Juveniles/Offense – 13
• Sex Offenses – 7
• Shoplifts/Thefts – 38
• Shots Fired – 13
• Stolen Vehicle – 3
• Suspicious Subject/Incident/Vehicle – 87
• Traffic Accident –57
• Trespass – 15
• Welfare Check – 58
Our Animal Control Unit responded to 137 calls for service.
***
Now, let’s see what shenanigans happened around town……
This guy, let’s call him Bradley, was not the brightest bulb in the socket this day. This lady, let’s call her Peggy, was sitting in her parked vehicle, minding her own business when Bradley jumped into the passenger’s seat of her car. Peggy screamed….Bradley yelled…..Peggy yelled….Bradley demanded money…..Peggy screamed……Bradley cussed at her and jumped out of the car. Peggy closed the door and hit the lock button. Bradley circled the car and attempted to get in it again, but epically failed to do so. Bradley took off, but was quickly located. Bradley denied having contact with Peggy, but the video recording from the camera pointing directly at Peggy’s car said otherwise. It was jammies and flip-flops for Bradley.
***
This guy, let’s call him Jacob, was seen partaking in some beer drinking at a bus stop. Jacob had a partial carton of Natty Light and several empties, same brand, laying around him. This is not Vegas, Jacob, and throwing your empties on the ground is called littering. Jacob got irritated and put on his potty mouth. The officer collected all the empties and leftover beer and Jacob got his jammies and a solid bed to sleep on.
***
This guy, let’s call him Richie, was a hot mess this night. Richie hit a parked vehicle and left the scene. An off-duty federal employee was behind Richie and was letting our dispatch know Ritchie’s direction of travel. We were also informed that Richie was swerving and the vehicle was smoking from the damage. An officer got Ritchie pulled over and asked for his license, registration and insurance. Richie handed the officer his credit card. The officer asked him if he knew his vehicle was damaged. Ritchie appeared shocked; he had no idea it was damaged. When asked if he’d been drinking, Ritchie stated he had been drinking but then changed it to he had not been drinking. Ritchie was asked to get out of the vehicle and it was like an invisible rubber band was pulling him back in. When he actually saw the damage to his vehicle, Ritchie appeared shocked to see the hood bent up into a triangle and the windshield broken. Ritchie continued to deny drinking any alcohol as he stood there like a tree in the wind, smelling like alcohol, looking out of his bloodshot eyes, slurring every word he said. Richie also had an open container, cool to the touch, in his cup holder. Ritchie was jammied up on multiple offenses and tucked in for the night.
***
With the hot weather upon us and the winter visitors heading back to cooler weather, this means RV parks will have empty trailers/park models and more homes will be empty for the summer. If you are one of the permanent residents in a park, please keep an eye on the vacant trailers/park models. If your neighbor is a winter visitor and their house is empty for the summer please keep an eye on the house. If you see an open door or broken window on one of these residences, please call us. If you see suspicious people hanging around, please call us. It takes a village to protect each other and we can all help.
Have a great and safe weekend!
Stay strong Yuma!
#yumastrong