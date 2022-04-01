Between March 17-23, we had 2,396 calls for service that came into our dispatch center, which generated 183 police reports. Please note that our dispatch center handles calls for both YPD and YFD. Here is a list of some of the calls for service that YPD handled:
• 911 Calls -1,045
• Alarm Calls – 25
• Assaults – 17
• Assist Public – 19
• Burglaries – 26
• Criminal Damage – 6
• Disorderly Conduct/Disturbances – 35
• Domestic Disturbances – 48
• Fraud – 7
• Noise Disturbance – 24
• Overdose – 6
• Reckless Driver – 35
• School calls for service – 23
• Sex Offenses – 4
• Shoplifts/Thefts – 19
• Shots Fired – 8
• Stolen Vehicle – 12
• Suspicious Subject/Incident/Vehicle – 76
• Traffic Accident – 64
• Trespass – 31
• Welfare Check – 43
Our Animal Control Unit responded to 154 calls for service.
*****
Yes, it’s been a while since I put one of these out. The St. Patrick’s weekend has inspired the creativeness in me again.
Now, let’s see what shenanigans happened around town…
It appears the luck of the Irish was not with some people this past weekend. I guess those little Leprechauns aren’t so easy to catch.
This guy, let’s call him Jake, (not from State Farm) was observed facing the wrong way at a stop light in the wee hours of the morning. Yes, Jake was in the wrong lane. When pulled over, the officer approached the vehicle and it was very apparent that Jake had been drinking. The eyes, slurred speech and the reaction time of a sloth. Jake exited the vehicle and while walking to the sidewalk, he stumbled. Maybe that pesky Leprechaun tripped him. While the exaggerated crossing of the legs while walking may be a good luck for runway models, it is not going to help you for a DUI. The officer explained to Jake the walk and turn, but he apparently had a problem seeing the imaginary line the officer told him to walk. Jake was arrested for DUI, fitted for his orange jammies and tucked into bed.
*****
This guy, let’s call him Mark, was found asleep at the wheel at an intersection. It appeared Mark partook in a little St. Patty celebrating and made the poor decision to drive. What the green beer were you thinking Mark?! Mark failed his field sobriety test and blew over three times the legal limit. Oh, and Mark was driving on a suspended license for a prior DUI. Beans and rice Mark! This time Mark was safely taken off the road and fitted for his orange jammies and flip-flops. No luck of the Irish for you. That pot of gold probably would have been nice for the hefty fine you will be facing.
This guy, let’s call him Roy, may have also been celebrating St. Patty a little too much this night. Roy may have had the munchies, as he fell asleep at the entrance of a local fast food drive-thru. Roy may have been counting shamrocks as he snored away in the driver’s seat. Again, the officers turned off the vehicle and removed the keys before waking Roy from his blissful slumber. Roy had all the typical signs and then some of partaking in the consumption of too much alcohol. Bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and it appeared Roy tinkled himself. While talking to officers, Roy was swaying in his imaginary hurricane. A license check showed Roy was driving on a revoked license. No green for Roy that night, he was fitted in orange jammies and flip-flops and tucked into bed.
*****
Next we have this guy, let’s call him Sam, and he was driving at a pace of half the speed limit. Sam was slowly swerving from side to side and almost hit another vehicle. Sam was pulled over and when the officer made contact, he was slapped silly by the odor of alcohol. Sam had the slurred speech and bloodshot eyes and several open/empty beer cans in the floorboard of his vehicle. Sam attempted the field sobriety test, but that’s about as far as he got. While crossing your feet as you walk may work for a runway model, it did nothing to help Sam out. It is also cheating if you try to use the light pole to support yourself for the one-legged stand. Sam was an overachiever, he blew over four times the legal limit. Sam definitely earned his orange jammies and flip-flops.
*****
To round off our Luck of the Irish weekend, we have this guy, let’s call him Henry. Henry also fell asleep in a local fast food drive-thru in the wee hours. Henry went meemees slumped over the center console with the doors locked so officers had to yell and knock on the windows to wake him up. It took officers a few attempts and when Henry finally woke up, he started to drive forward. Henry did stop and stated he was just tired, but the ode de alcohol told another story. Henry was jammied up and tucked into bed to continue his meemees.
I think the luck of the Irish was on the Yuma community’s side. These intoxicated individuals were taken off the streets and nobody was injured or killed by their driving.
Have a great and safe weekend!
Stay strong Yuma!
#yumastrong