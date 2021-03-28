By the Yuma Police Department
Between March 18 and March 24, we had 2,103 calls for service that came into our dispatch center, which generated 159 police reports. Please note that our dispatch center handles calls for both YPD and YFD. Here is a list of some of the calls for service that YPD handled:
• 911 Calls –1,088 (eight of those were text to 911)
• Alarm Calls –41
• Assaults – 6
• Assist Public – 45
• Burglaries – 17
• Criminal Damage – 6
• Disorderly Conduct/Disturbances – 58
• Domestic Disturbances – 47
• Fraud – 7
• Noise Disturbance – 31
• Overdose – 3
• Reckless Driver – 32
• Runaway Juveniles/Offense – 15
• Sex Offenses – 9
• Shoplifts/Thefts – 27
• Shots Fired – 5
• Stolen Vehicle – 9
• Suspicious Subject/Incident/Vehicle – 121
• Traffic Accident –60
• Trespass – 17
• Welfare Check – 45
Our Animal Control Unit responded to 148 calls for service.
Now, let’s see what shenanigans happened around town...
Let’s start with this guy, let’s call him Sammy, who decided to rob a local convenience store. Sammy walked in and handed the clerk a note and said he had a gun on him. Sammy was handed the cash and apparently had the munchies as he also took some chips, candy, jerky and a pack of smokes. An officer remembered a similar robbery with a similar note and the suspect was driving a…let’s call it a purple Yugo, in that case. Low and behold the video in this case showed a purple Yugo leaving the scene. Officers located a similar vehicle at another convenience store and the guy next to it fit Sammy’s description (sweatpants and cowboy boots kind of stick out). Anyway…Sammy was contacted and found to have his loot in the vehicle. Officers also found the note in a nearby trash can. It was written on the back of a traffic citation that Sammy, yes his name was on it, had received some time prior. Sammy got his jammies and flip-flops for his misguided shenanigans.
Imagine, if you will, a beer truck parked outside a store. Nobody is in it and the keys are in the ignition. Imagine being that opportunist yelling “jackpot” in your head. Imagine getting into that vehicle and taking off, dreaming about all that free beer and the party you are going to have. Now, as you are driving, you look back to admire your score. As your head turns and your mouth starts to water…you see there is nothing there… Well, that may have been the way Floyd felt when he did just that. Officers spotted the vehicle pulled over on the road. As they approached Floyd he tried to say he was an employee and even showed the officers a work shirt he saw in the van. Nice try, Floyd. The gig was over when the owners of the van said Floyd was not an employee. Floyd’s comment…”so stupid” as he slowly shook his head. Chorizo and eggs Floyd….just buy the 12 pack. Floyd got his orange jammies and flip-flops that day. No beer, though. Maybe bologna on bread, but no beer.
And it wouldn’t be the week in review without the random drunk driver…
This guy, let’s call him Nick, partook in some alcoholic beverages and decided to drive. Not once, but twice. You see, Nick actually made it home from his night out but decided to leave again. Nick was not so lucky this time. While driving, Nick took out a concrete fence and was stopped by the house that was behind it. That’s a pretty rude way to wake up a homeowner. Nick, all dazed and confused, was located leaning against his car when police arrived. There was a slight speech barrier going on (Nick speaking drunk) but the events finally came together. Nick’s field sobriety tests were an epic fail. The walk and turn resembled tightrope walk without the pole. The one-legged stand is performed with your leg lifted out in front of you, not standing like a flamingo. Nick blew well over twice the legal limit and got his orange jammies. On a good note, nobody in the residence was injured.
