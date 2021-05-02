Between April 22-28, we had 2,009 calls for service that came into our dispatch center, which generated 187 police reports. Please note that our dispatch center handles calls for both YPD and YFD. Here is a list of some of the calls for service that YPD handled:
• 911 Calls –1,090
• Alarm Calls –43
• Assaults – 6
• Assist Public – 32
• Burglaries – 25
• Criminal Damage – 4
• Disorderly Conduct/Disturbances – 66
• Domestic Disturbances – 41
• Fraud – 4
• Noise Disturbance – 30
• Overdose – 3
• Reckless Driver – 6
• Runaway Juveniles/Offense – 13
• Sex Offenses – 8
• Shoplifts/Thefts – 22
• Shots Fired – 11
• Stolen Vehicle – 12
• Suspicious Subject/Incident/Vehicle – 103
• Traffic Accident –74
• Trespass – 23
• Welfare Check – 57
Our Animal Control Unit responded to 178 calls for service.
Now, let’s see what shenanigans happened around town……
This guy, let’s call him Gerald, decided to five-finger discount some munchies from a local department store. Gerald swiped a yummy cream-filled chocolate-coated cake of goodness and a cold can of caffeine and ran into the bathroom. When the officers arrived, Gerald was still in the bathroom. They went in and greeted Gerald and also noticed the empty wrapper and can. I should mention that Gerald had been trespassed from this chain of department stores in the past. Gerald did admit to taking the food and drink and consuming them, but when drugs were found in his pockets, the pants were not his. Gerald also thought that the brown sticky stuff (aka-heroin), located in the pants that were not his, was chocolate. Also located in Gerald’s possession was a check that oddly didn’t belong to him. Gerald got his jammies and flip-flops.
This guy, let’s call him Roy, consumed some alcoholic beverages and got behind the wheel. As Roy was driving at night, he realized his headlights were off. When Roy turned them on, he collided with a totally innocent properly parked vehicle. The domino effect took place and that properly parked vehicle collided with another properly parked vehicle. I guess you could call that a twofer. When Roy was contacted, he had the classic signs of intoxication going on. Bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech and that odiferous smell of alcohol lingering in the air clung to Roy like polyester dried without a dryer sheet. Roy’s field sobriety test resembled a grocery bag in a wind storm. Roy blew over twice the legal limit and was taken to jail and jammied up.
Then we have this guy, let’s call him Oliver. Oliver also partook in the consumption of alcohol and got behind the wheel. Maybe all the alcohol went to his foot as it was perdy darn heavy on the accelerator. Oliver was doing well over 20 mph over the speed limit when the officer clocked him. As the officer was catching up to Oliver, it appeared as though Oliver was bouncing off imaginary bumpers in his driving lane. As Oliver turned onto another street, he took the corner hard and wide. When the officer initiated the traffic stop, Oliver just stopped in the middle of the road…not in his lane mind you, he was in the opposite lane. When confronted by the officer, Oliver smelled like a used bar towel. Oliver had the telltale signs of too much to drink. Oliver handed the officer an ID card versus a driver’s license, which was a good sign that his driver’s license was suspended. And it was… for two prior DUIs. The registration and insurance appeared to be the challenge for Oliver. After grabbing the proverbial stack of papers from the glove box, Oliver grew bored very quickly with the task of throwing unneeded papers into the passenger’s side floorboard. He did ask the officer to look through the papers for him and the officer declined. Oliver failed the field sobriety test like a baby giraffe taking his first steps. Oliver got his orange jammies and was tucked into bed.
