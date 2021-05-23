By the Yuma Police Department
Between May 13-19, we had 2,088 calls for service that came into our dispatch center, which generated 183 police reports. Please note that our dispatch center handles calls for both YPD and YFD. Here is a list of some of the calls for service that YPD handled:
• 911 Calls –1,000
• Alarm Calls –33
• Assaults – 7
• Assist Public – 34
• Burglaries – 23
• Criminal Damage – 9
• Disorderly Conduct/Disturbances – 67
• Domestic Disturbances – 44
• Fraud – 11
• Noise Disturbance – 26
• Overdose – 3
• Reckless Driver – 31
• Runaway Juveniles/Offense – 14
• Sex Offenses – 11
• Shoplifts/Thefts – 31
• Shots Fired – 6
• Stolen Vehicle – 7
• Suspicious Subject/Incident/Vehicle – 92
• Traffic Accident – 66
• Trespass – 25
• Welfare Check – 58
Our Animal Control Unit responded to 128 calls for service.
***
Now, let’s see what shenanigans happened around town…
Birds of a feather flock together ... sometimes that’s not always a bad thing for us. Let’s set the scene. A purse was taken from a vehicle and one of the victim’s credit cards was used at a local store. The store was able to give us some nice 8x10 glossies of the knuckleheads that used the card. We were also able to get a nice shot of the vehicle they were driving. Fast forward to now. We identified one of the knuckleheads and let’s call him Mark for story purposes. Mark was located, along with the vehicle at a local hotel. It appeared Mark saw us first and the fun run began. Mark took off like a gazelle, but the fun run didn’t last long. It appeared Mark was having an issue catching his breath. Well, Mark, it is Yuma and it is May and it was in the middle of the day. After Mark was checked out, it looked like water was the answer. Mark threw out that there were more people in the room, and what do ya know….two more arrests were made for outstanding warrants. A nice catch that day.
***
This guy, let’s call him Chester, was seen trying to get into a vehicle that did not belong to him. The witness, let’s call him Phil, saw this and took some pictures of Chester attempting to enter the vehicle and called the police. Phil said Chester walked up to him and when he asked Chester about the car he was trying to break into, Chester took off. When officers arrived, they were shown the pictures of Chester by the car. With the description, it didn’t take long to locate him. Chester denied being by the car, touching the car or being in the car. As Chester’s nose grew longer and longer, he tried to backpedal, saying he may have leaned on the car or looked into the car. Oh, Chester, you’re digging your hole with a backhoe not a trowel. Chester’s story changed faster than Superman in a phone booth. Chester was checked into jail and is sporting his jammies.
***
As an officer was patrolling an area late at night, he noticed a vehicle kind of teetering off the 4’ ledge of a grassy area. When the officer got closer, he noticed a guy, let’s call him Nestor, standing next to the vehicle looking a wee bit confused. As the officer approached Nestor, he could be heard saying he messed up. Well, to be honest, he threw a duck or two in there. Poor Nestor had no idea how he got his car in this position. Nestor admitted to drinking and agreed to partake in the field sobriety tests. For the walk and turn, it appeared Nestor thought he was an imaginary airplane flying around. All he was missing was the “rrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr” sound as he was staggering around with his arms out. Next came the one-legged stand. While the officer was explaining the one-legged stand, it appeared Nestor was still in airplane mode trying to do the walk and turn. Nestor was booked and received his jammies for the night.
Have a great and safe weekend!
Stay strong Yuma!
#yumastrong