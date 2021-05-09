by the yuma police department
Between April 29 and May 5, 2021, we had 2,100 calls for service that came into our dispatch center, which generated 162 police reports. Please note that our dispatch center handles calls for both YPD and YFD. Here is a list of some of the calls for service that YPD handled:
• 911 Calls –1,052
• Alarm Calls –45
• Assaults – 5
• Assist Public – 49
• Burglaries – 27
• Criminal Damage – 8
• Disorderly Conduct/Disturbances – 47
• Domestic Disturbances – 40
• Fraud – 4
• Noise Disturbance – 34
• Overdose – 3
• Reckless Driver – 32
• Runaway Juveniles/Offense – 12
• Sex Offenses – 6
• Shoplifts/Thefts – 24
• Shots Fired – 4
• Stolen Vehicle – 8
• Suspicious Subject/Incident/Vehicle – 75
• Traffic Accident –67
• Trespass – 30
• Welfare Check – 50
Our Animal Control Unit responded to 127 calls for service.
***
Now, let’s see what shenanigans happened around town……
This lady, let’s call her Julie, appeared to playing the drunkin’ hokey pokey. Hit the right curb here, hit the left curb there, hit the right curb again and you shake it all about. You do the drunkin’ pokey and you turn your car around….by going over the median, blowing both front tires, setting off your air bag, and winding up in the opposite lane going the other direction. Oh, this story didn’t end there, Julie, now without wheels, took off walking…well stumbling…down the road. Julie was located and appeared to be okay. When asked if she had been drinking, she said “maaaaaybe” and giggled. Oh, the happy drinkers are so much easier to deal with. Julie also had a valid warrant and a suspended license for a prior DUI. Julie got her orange jammies and flip-flops.
***
This guy, let’s call him Ralph, appeared to have gone to a similar driving school as the above listed story. Ralph came upon an area where the road was being sealed. His only option was to make a right hand turn, which he did, but then immediately flipped a U-turn through the barricades and across the freshly sealed road. As the officer was attempting to perform a traffic stop, Ralph stopped his vehicle at an angle and jumped out. When the officer made contact with Ralph, he was met with the odor of alcohol, slurred speech, and Google Maps running through his eyes. When Ralph performed his field sobriety test, I bet you could almost hear him say “I’m a bird, I’m a plane and I’m a flamingo”! Anyway….it turned out Ralph didn’t have a driver’s license in his possession, as he already turned it in on his last DUI. Cheese and crackers, Ralph, practice makes perfect will never pertain to this type of behavior. Jammies were Ralph’s prize at the end of the day.
***
Lastly, we have this guy….you really can’t make this stuff up. Let’s call this guy Clyde. Clyde was seen driving up to the courthouse, getting out of his vehicle, and placing a beer can on the sidewalk….before noon. Clyde then drove next door to the PD parking lot and sat in his vehicle. When he was contacted by officers, he denied throwing a beer can on the sidewalk but did admit to setting it there. Apparently, he was done with it. From the looks of Clyde, it appeared that he had partaken in a few alcoholic beverages. Clyde did agree to a field sobriety test but after a few attempts, Clyde said to just take him to jail. That was all fine and dandy until it actually happened. Clyde wanted none of it but was ultimately arrested. Clyde got his orange jammies and flip-flops whether he wanted them or not.
Have a great and safe weekend!
Stay strong Yuma!
#yumastrong