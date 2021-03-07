By the Yuma Police Department
Between Feb. 18-24, we had 2,142 calls for service that came into our dispatch center, which generated 147 police reports. Please note that our dispatch center handles calls for both YPD and YFD. Here is a list of some of the calls for service that YPD handled:
• 911 Calls – 1,091
• Alarm Calls – 44
• Assaults – 10
• Assist Public – 38
• Burglaries – 19
• Criminal Damage – 7
• Disorderly Conduct/Disturbances – 79
• Domestic Disturbances – 32
• Fraud – 8
• Noise Disturbance – 33
• Overdose – 2
• Reckless Driver – 34
• Runaway Juveniles/Offense – 10
• Sex Offenses – 6
• Shoplifts/Thefts – 33
• Shots Fired – 2
• Stolen Vehicle – 8
• Suspicious Subject/Incident/Vehicle – 105
• Traffic Accident –72
• Trespass – 32
• Welfare Check – 57
Our Animal Control Unit responded to 140 calls for service.
*****
Now, let’s see what shenanigans happened around town……
This guy, let’s call him Mark, took a power nap that lasted through several cycles of the traffic light. The officer noticed Mark napping and made contact with him. On a good note, Mark did place his car in park prior to his nap. It took the officer several knocks on the window to wake Mark up and even then he didn’t want to wake up. Maybe he should have said “wakey wakey eggs and bakey.” When Mark finally acknowledged the officer and rolled down the window, the strong smell of alcoholic beverage filled the night air. Mark was issued his orange jammies and eventually tucked into bed.
*****
This kid, let’s call him Carl, was supposed to sell a bike to another younger kid, but decided to take the money and run. Yes, he took the money, put the bike back in the vehicle and left. Officers learned who the kid was and after several phone calls, and listening to several “I don’t know anythings,” they finally got to the truth. Most of the money was returned and Carl will be facing a judge soon. Video is a wonderful tool when you can get it.
*****
Finally we have this lady, let’s call her Linda. Oh Linda, Linda, Linda………..how do you drive your car on two flat tires and not know it. The officer could hear Linda driving down the street and saw the flat tires as she drove by. The officer turned on their lights to perform a traffic stop and Linda did, ever so slowly, pull over. When the officer stopped and shut off the forward lights, Linda went on her merry way again. Once again the officer got behind Linda’s vehicle and turned on the overhead lights. Linda pulled over again and remained stopped. When Linda lowered her window, the smell of burnt rubber was taken over by the strong smell of alcohol. Linda had all the signs of a DUI driver…slurred speech, bloodshot eyes and swaying like a sapling in the wind. When asked about leaving after being pulled over the first time, Linda didn’t remember being pulled over. Linda also didn’t know how the tires got damaged. Linda was unable to complete the field sobriety tests properly. The one-leg stand should not resemble a flamingo stance. Linda wound up showing a BAC of almost three times the legal limit. Due to Linda’s intoxication, she sought out medical attention. Charges for her will be sent to the court for review.
*****
Schools are going back to a more normal setting and with that comes school zones, bus stops, kids walking and riding their bikes and the lines of vehicles dropping off and picking up kids. Please be patient, alert and drive with care in the mornings and afternoons when traffic is at its highest. Our kids are our future so let’s all do our part to protect them.
Have a great and safe weekend!
Stay strong Yuma!
#yumastrong