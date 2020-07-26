Between July 16 and July 22 we had 1,792 calls for service that came into our dispatch center, which generated 149 police reports. Here is a list of some of the calls for service that we handled:
• 911 calls –1134
• Alarm calls – 46
• Assaults – 5
• Assist public – 29
• Burglaries – 14
• Criminal damage – 13
• Disorderly conduct/Disturbances – 46
• Domestic disturbances – 33
• Fraud – 6
• Noise disturbance – 23
• Overdose – 4Reckless driver – 23
• Runaway juveniles/Offense – 6
• Sex offenses – 14
• Shoplifts/Thefts – 30
• Shots fired – 12
• Stolen vehicle – 6
• Suspicious subject/Incident/Vehicle – 82
• Traffic accident –38
• Trespass – 28
• Welfare check – 57
Our Animal Control Unit responded to 84 calls for service and we had 12 calls for service reference City Ordinance Violations. These calls can include cars parked the wrong way, illegal fireworks and yes, facemask calls.
Now, let’s see what shenanigans happened around town……
These three, let’s call them Alvina, Simon and Theodora, all went shoplifting together. There are better ways to hang out and bond for crying out loud. So they all go into a local department store and two go one way and the other a different way. The loot is gathered and some is stashed out of sight. They meet briefly, maybe looking at the play book to ensure nothing was missed and split back up again. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, there is video in these stores and it is recording. Maybe these stores should offer a nice still shot to the shoplifters for their scrapbook or Christmas cards. Anyway, Alvina and Simon were seen picking and choosing what to scan and what to just bag. When they tried to walk out, they were met by the friendly loss prevention officer. When asked if they knew why they were stopped, Alvina and Simon attempted a confused “no” answer, but nobody bought it. The officer could have grabbed a bag of popcorn when he stood back and watched the video of Alvina and Simon at work at the self-checkout. The movie was interrupted when Theodora was brought into the loss prevention office. Alvina and Simon were asked if they knew Theodora and they quickly said no. Right on cue, we are back to the movie showing all three of these misguided individuals meeting up and placing items in each other’s cart. All three were arrested for shoplift. Alvina and Simon have not been caught before so they were cited and released, but not Theodora. She had a few priors and had previously been trespassed from the store. Theodora got her jammies and flip flops and the store recovered almost $500.00 worth of stuff.
This lady, let’s call her Robyn, had a bad day get worse. Sometimes you just have to shake your head and wonder “what were you thinking”! Robyn went to court for a case she was involved in and was sentenced to a few days in jail. Upon inventory of her property, it appeared Robyn forgot to take some illegal drugs out of her belongings. It looks like Robyn will be jammied and re-jammied at a later date.
As July is winding to an end, we welcome in the sticky, hot, stifling monsoon season. Always remember to hydrate. There is something about this time of year that brings out some crazy calls. You would think people would want to stay inside and relax in the cool AC, but noooooooo. Let’s go into someone else’s back yard and take their beer from their fridge or let’s carry a brick around so when we see a car with good stuff in it we can break the window for some change. Hey, let’s steal some lighter fluid and attempt to start fires in the area or let’s steal golf carts and go joyriding. And finally….let’s break into someone’s house, strip from the waist down, cover yourself with their blanket and sleep on their couch.
Have a great and safe weekend!
Stay strong, Yuma!
#yumastrong