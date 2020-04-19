Between April 9-15, we had 1,761 calls for service that came into our dispatch center, which generated 162 police reports. Here is a list of some of the calls for service that we handled:
• 911 calls – 906
• Alarm calls – 39
• Assaults – 3
• Burglaries – 21
• City ordinance violation – 37
• Criminal damage – 5
• Disorderly conduct/disturbances – 49
• Domestic disturbances – 49
• Fraud – 3
• Noise disturbance – 38
• Overdose – 5
• Reckless driver – 15
• Runaway juveniles/offense – 7
• Sex offenses – 4
• Shoplifts/thefts – 25
• Shots fired – 10
• Stolen vehicle – 7
• Suspicious subject/incident/vehicle – 112
• Traffic accident – 31
• Trespass – 25
• Welfare check – 56
Our Animal Control Unit responded to 118 calls for service and our officers made 104 traffic stops, issuing 14 citations. Five of these traffic stops required a report and may have resulted in additional citations issued.
Now, let’s see what shenanigans happened around town……
This guy, let’s call him Sam, was inside a travel-trailer, not his, located on a property that wasn’t his either. When officers arrived and looked inside the trailer, they saw Sam in the process of smoking an illegal substance. An officer informed Sam that he was not supposed to be on the property and that he was trespassing. Sam, still holding his illegal drugs, told the officer that he had permission from “Buddy” to be there and for them to get off his property and proceeded to call the officer a donkey’s behind (my words not his). Appearing bothered that the officers were disturbing him, Sam again continued to smoke the illegal drugs. Officers made entry and Sam, with drugs in hand, fled to one end of the trailer. Sam was taken into custody and continued to argue that he had permission to be there. You see, he has a relative who knows “Buddy” and “Buddy” gave permission. Sam was told who the actual owner of the property was and his reply was a four-letter word I cannot repeat here. Sam got his jammies and flip-flops.
*****
This guy, let’s call him Albert, decided to drink and drive at a high rate of speed through town. Albert finally stopped in front of a residence, got out of the car and started walking toward the residence. Albert was told to go back to the car, but he ignored the officer. The officer saw Albert’s hands go toward his waist and the mood got serious. Albert finally followed the officer’s commands and it was discovered that there was a weapon in his waistband. When the situation cooled off, the strong odor of alcohol and marijuana filled the air. Albert showed all the signs of impairment as the officer was talking to him. Albert’s night just kept getting worse as dangerous drugs were also located. Albert racked up multiple charges that night along with orange jammies and flip-flops.
*****
And lastly, we have this guy, let’s call him Kyle. Officers were looking for Kyle, in reference to a trespass call. One of our officers spotted the vehicle and performed a traffic stop. Right after Kyle stopped the vehicle he was driving, he decided to switch seats with the passenger in front of the officer and it was all recorded. It appeared Kyle and Sam used the same cologne, as Kyle was also wearing “ode de alcohol.” Kyle was not in a cooperative mood that night and refused everything. Kyle was driving on a suspended license, which earned him the aggravated DUI award, his jammies and flip-flops.
*****
Another week down and I’m excited to say some rare, almost extinct species have been spotted around town. Toilet paper, pasta and rice appear to be making rare appearances. A month ago you had better odds of seeing Bigfoot than any of them. Ground beef, canned soup and frozen vegetables are also making a comeback. Some items don’t last long on the shelves, but they are getting better. Masks and gloves are popular and if they help, then why not, but you have to use them properly. Wearing gloves to go shopping is OK until you use those same gloves to eat your Big Mac. If you wear gloves, you need to change them out regularly, and throw them in the garbage can for crying out loud. Why in the world would you throw them on the ground or in the shopping cart? These store employees have been working their behinds off to keep the shelves stocked and orders filled. They should not have to pick up someone else’s trash on top of that. It boggles my mind the things that some people do.
Hang tough, Yuma! We got this!