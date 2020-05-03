Between April 23-29, we had 1,910 calls for service that came into our dispatch center, which generated 160 police reports. Here is a list of some of the calls for service that we handled:
• 911 calls – 1017
• Alarm calls – 51
• Assaults – 9
• Assist public – 33
• Burglaries – 21
• City ordinance violation – 37
• Criminal damage – 12
• Disorderly conduct/disturbances – 51
• Domestic disturbances – 50
• Fraud – 4
• Noise disturbance – 16
• Overdose – 6
• Reckless driver – 16
• Runaway juveniles/offense – 7
• Sex offenses – 7
• Shoplifts/thefts – 26
• Shots fired – 14
• Stolen vehicle – 6
• Suspicious subject/incident/vehicle – 97
• Traffic accident – 38
• Trespass – 41
• Welfare check – 49
Our Animal Control Unit responded to 141 calls for service and our officers made 98 traffic stops, issuing 22 citations. Eight of these traffic stops required a report and may have resulted in additional citations issues.
Now, let’s see what shenanigans happened around town……
Let’s start this off with a “feel good” story…..
These little ducklings found themselves stuck behind a grate in a canal. Mama duck was beside herself. Between our patrol officer and animal control, they were able to tape on an extension to the catch pole and net the ducklings. All babies were reunited with their mama and waddled on their way.
*****
These three, little night dwellers were out wayyyyyyy past their bedtime walking with a can of spray paint. The same color as the fresh graffiti over yonder and oooohhhh the potty words they wrote. It didn’t take an episode of Forensics Files to figure this one out. These three Picassos in training were turned over to their parents.
*****
The last ones weren’t the only ones out after 2 a.m. These three decided to take a parent’s car for a joyride and didn’t have the headlights on. That’s gonna get you pulled over after dark. None of them had a driver’s license and obviously didn’t think about the headlights. All were turned over to their parents.
*****
I’m seeing a trend with domestics and iPhones. If you have an iPhone and you fight with your significant other, hide your phone. It appears that throwing, stomping on and smashing iPhones during a squabble is a thing now. These two were in a verbal argument and one threw the other’s iPhone against a wall, causing it to break. They were arguing because one was cheating and the other one threw the other’s iPhone on the sidewalk and stomped on it. Those poor iPhones are taking a beating and they are freaking expensive. Not to mention you just added criminal damage to your record. Again, if you tend to spat with your significant other and you have an iPhone, hide that thing or at least have a burner phone specifically for that use.
*****
Another week of “stay at home” and well, doing our best is all we can ask for. I can see that some “last nerves” are getting poked like a fat bear in hibernation. Kids are cranky, parents are cranky and the cats want all their humans to go back to work. Some are taking this very well and others not so much. The governor stated another 15 days for “stay at home” and I know there are many opinions out there as to what we should or shouldn’t do. Hang in there, Yuma, we’ve got this!