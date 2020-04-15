Between April 2-9, we had 1,845 calls for service that came into our dispatch center, which generated 141 police reports. Here is a list of some of the calls for service that we handled:
• 911 calls – 1,035
• Alarm calls – 49
• Assaults – 5
• Burglaries – 21
• City ordinance violation – 38
• Criminal damage – 9
• Disorderly conduct/disturbances – 59
• Domestic disturbances – 49
• Fraud – 6
• Noise disturbance – 32
• Overdose – 8
• Reckless driver – 26
• Runaway juveniles/offense – 8
• Sex offenses – 6
• Shoplifts/thefts – 29
• Shots fired – 7
• Stolen vehicles – 6
• Suspicious subject/incident/vehicle – 119
• Traffic accidents – 33
• Trespass – 32
• Welfare checks – 69
Our Animal Control Unit responded to 96 calls for service and our officers made 71 traffic stops, issuing over 7 citations.
Now, let’s see what shenanigans happened around town……
This guy, let’s call him Harold, made an alcohol run and when he returned, he went to the wrong house. While parking his car in the driveway, he bumped the house alerting the homeowner. When officers met with Harold, the odor of an alcoholic beverage filled the air. Harold admitted to having several drinks of hard liquor earlier that day. The Field Sobriety Test was given and it appeared as if Harold was singing the “Hokey Pokey” in his head while performing it in a wind tunnel. Harold was arrested and taken to the station for processing. Harold blew well over twice the legal limit and was checked into the Hard Times Hotel. Jammies and flip-flops were handed to Harold and he was tucked into bed.
*****
This lady, let’s call her Aurora, was found asleep in her car while it was running. Officers saw Aurora sleeping and noticed an open bottle of alcohol in the seat with her. They turned the engine off and proceeded to wake up sleeping beauty. Aurora showed signs of being under the influence and was given the Field Sobriety Test. Aurora’s “Hokey Pokey” was also a sight to see. Aurora had more issues than just sleeping in a running vehicle with the engine on. Aurora was in possession of illegal drugs and prescription drugs that she didn’t have a prescription for. To top it off, she also had a suspended driver’s license. This is not a position where you want to be an overachiever, Aurora. Aurora was jammied up and also tucked into bed.
*****
In case anyone is wondering, it is not OK to go into a car lot after hours, sit in an unlocked vehicle and drink a beer. I just want to clear that up because this guy, let’s call him Sam, was a little confused on that. Sam decided to check this car out one night. He sat in it, opened the hood and looked around and gave it the once over. I can only guess that he liked it because he left, bought a beer and came back to sit in it and relax. Officers found Sam in that position when they arrived. Sam said he was just sitting there drinking his beer, waiting for the owners to arrive. Sam is now sitting in orange jammies waiting for his flip-flops. No beer.
*****
FYI: Yelling “social distancing” when you run from an officer will not work. Seeing a person in the car next to you sneeze is not an excuse to burn out when the light turns green. And … playing your music loud will not shatter the virus.
*****
Another week into the “stay home” order and almost a week into the barber shops and beauty salons being closed. Those of you with hairstylists in your family are LUCKY!! Those without … kids, hide the bowls! Yuma as a whole is doing well. I’m so glad our community is taking this seriously. I know there are some rebels without a cause out there, but for the most part, we are doing great. Social distancing and protecting yourself is still the best defense. I think we all learned last week that wearing gloves while pumping gas is a great idea. I also know there is some speculation on wearing face masks. Do they protect? Are they working? My thoughts are better safe than sorry. It’s not going to hurt to wear one. Any precaution, big or small, at this point is a good idea. Maybe we should have a contest for the most inventive or most colorful face mask. I know we are running out of things to do, so why not?