Between Feb. 27 and March 4, we had 2,328 calls for service that came into our dispatch center, which generated 204 police reports. Here is a list of some of the calls for service that we handled:
• 911 calls –1,116
• Alarm calls – 46
• Assaults - 16
• Burglaries – 21
• Criminal damage – 9
• Disorderly conduct/Disturbances – 67
• Domestic disturbances – 35
• Fraud – 5
• Noise disturbance – 16
• Overdose - 3
• Reckless driver – 32
• Runaway juveniles/Offense – 14
• Calls for service at our schools – 25
• Sex Offenses - 6
• Shoplifts/Thefts – 34
• Shots fired – 14
• Stolen vehicles – 5
• Suspicious subject/Incident/Vehicle – 119
• Traffic accidents –89
• Trespass – 19
Our Animal Control Unit responded to 179 calls for service and our officers made 176 traffic stops, issuing over 66 citations.
Now, let’s see what shenanigans happened around town……
*****
This guy, let’s call him Ray, may have been pretty confident when he walked into a local convenience store. Ray entered the store and made his way to the beer section. He made his selection, loaded his arms and proceeded to the door. What Ray didn’t know was that he was being watched. The store clerk and a customer noticed Ray and his not so nonchalant actions. When Ray went to leave the store without paying for the beer, the customer blocked the door and told Ray to either put it down or pay for it. I can only imagine Ray’s thoughts as he sized up the situation. You see, Ray is about 5’6” and the guy blocking the door was almost a foot taller than him. Ray made the decision to put down the beer and run out the door. Ray’s bad luck didn’t stop there, another customer in the store knew Ray and he made sure to let the police know who he was. Well, Ray was located a few days later and booked on several charges, (Ray was a busy guy) earning him his jammies and flip-flops.
*****
This guy, let’s call him Ralph, was another contestant in the drink-and-drive challenge. After hitting the curb several times trying to get out of a parking lot, he decided speed is what he lacked. Ralph revved up that engine and made it over the curb and came to rest on a median in the parking area. Ralph got out of the car, stumbling like a country and western line dancer. During the field sobriety test, Ralph had the familiar sway to the imaginary wind tunnel going on. Let’s just say the “one-leg stand” should not look like you’re stepping on ants. Anyway, Ralph blew over twice the legal limit and was fitted for his jammies. FYI, we will not believe you when you say you had one beer several hours ago with results like Ralph had.
*****
This lady, let’s call her Sarah, was a hot mess this night. Sarah was driving with no headlights in the wee hours of the morning. An officer saw the vehicle with no headlights on and proceeded to turn around and attempt a traffic stop. Sarah didn’t stop right away, she slowed down and ran a stop sign first. Oh, Sarah, the fun was just beginning. When the officer made contact, Sarah’s makeup was all over the place (on her face) and she had that distinct odor of alcohol oozing from her like frosting rolling over a bundt cake. Sarah fumbled a bit in getting all the required paperwork together for the officer. The officer asked where she was coming from and Sarah said “the bar” and she only had two drinks. After exiting her car, Sarah hugged that puppy for support while walking to the back. When asked to step away from the car, poor Sarah stumbled, almost falling, before regaining her balance. The field sobriety tests came with their own challenges. First, the shoes had to come off and no, you can’t use the officer as support to ensure you don’t fall over. The officer made several attempts to explain the tests to Sarah, but there must have been a squirrel running around her feet because her attention span was nil. It’s not a good sign when, for your safety, the officer chooses to end the tests. Sarah wound up blowing well over twice the legal limit and it also turned out that Sarah was driving on a suspended license. In the end, Sarah was checked into the local bed and breakfast, given her jammies and tucked into bed.
*****
Ya’all wonder why some stores ask you to show your receipt when leaving…here is the reason why.
This lady, let’s call her Marge, thought she would use the self-checkout and under-scan some items. I’m here to tell you these Loss Prevention people are on top of their game nowadays. Let’s be honest here, scanning four packets of Kool-Aid and trying to walk out of the store with over $100 worth of items is a little greedy. When asked to show her receipt when walking out, Marge said she had to look for it. Marge slyly tried to slip out of the store, but was stopped by Loss Prevention. Marge was arrested for shoplifting as well as the three outstanding warrants she also had on her. Jammies were her prize for the day, no scanning required.