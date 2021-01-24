Between Jan. 14-20, we had 2,264 calls for service that came into our dispatch center, which generated 148 police reports. Please note that our dispatch center handles calls for both YPD and YFD. Here is a list of some of the calls for service that YPD handled:
• 911 calls –1,122
• Alarm calls –35
• Assaults – 7
• Assist public – 49
• Burglaries – 15
• Criminal Damage – 7
• Disorderly Conduct/Disturbances – 50
• Domestic Disturbances – 34
• Fraud – 13
• Noise Disturbance – 39
• Overdose – 0
• Reckless Driver – 46
• Runaway Juveniles/Offense – 4
• Sex Offenses – 2
• Shoplifts/Thefts – 34
• Shots Fired – 7
• Stolen Vehicle – 4
• Suspicious Subject/Incident/Vehicle – 133
• Traffic Accident –79
• Trespass – 34
• Welfare Check – 64
Our Animal Control Unit responded to 141 calls for service.
*****
Now, let’s see what shenanigans happened around town……
This guy, let’s call him Randy, went into a local department store and tried to walk out with unpaid items. Randy found a pair of shoes he liked, put them on and left his old pair in their place. He then selected a few more items and went to the checkout. Oh, Randy, just because you passed by the area of the scanner with an item does not mean you scanned the item. Randy was located in the vestibule area with his bag of goods and brand new shoes on his feet. Randy developed a potty mouth and spit on the floor saying, “it’s COVID” while dealing with the officers and loss prevention. Due to his “not playing well with others” attitude, Randy was placed in the backseat of the police cruiser. Randy was the star of his own movie when the video showed Randy’s movements. Randy earned his orange jammies and his brand new pair of flip-flops for his action.
*****
This guy, let’s call him Bubba, decided to try to break the sound barrier while driving on one of our roads. Bubba was clocked doing more than 40 mph over the speed limit. Jelly beans and cupcakes, Bubba….what were you thinking?!? Was there a sale somewhere? Well, Bubba got his car towed and was fitted for jammies. He will have a pretty steep speeding ticket coming his way.
*****
Then there is this guy, let’s call him Richard, who had been partaking in some alcoholic beverages and apparently ran out. It appeared Richard decided to drive to a local convenience store and buy some more. Well here is what happened…Richard tried to buy more alcohol, but watching him try to get his wallet out of his pocket resembled a tug of war match and the pocket won. The clerk refused to sell alcohol to Richard and he chooses a fountain drink instead. Richard trips walking out of the store and drops his drink. He then goes back in for another and as he is leaving again, officers arrived. It appeared Richard may have backed into a fence, he almost hit several cars, parked all wonkey and tripped and tossed his drink. Richard had earned his orange jammies. Good on the clerk for calling us so Richard didn’t get back in his car again.
*****
These two, let’s call them Ricky and Lucy, went to a local department store and shopped. After they scanned a few of the over 100 items in their cart, they tried to leave the store. Lucy gave a fake name, shockingly lied about scanning all the items and was shocked that the officers were there. Oh, Lucy, you have some esplainin to do….When you scan less than $20 worth of items, but the real amount was over $1,000, I’d say there is an issue. Ricky and Lucy both stuck to their stories that all items were scanned. When they were searched after being placed under arrest, another $20-plus worth of items were found. It also appeared that Ricky and Lucy were on video three other times doing the same thing. Both were jammied up and booked for felony shoplift.