Between July 9th, 2020 and July 15th, 2020 we had 1,729 calls for service that came into our dispatch center, which generated 172 police reports. Here is a list of some of the calls for service that we handled:
911 calls –1058
Alarm calls – 35
Assaults - 11
Assist public - 41
Burglaries – 21
Criminal damage – 10
Disorderly conduct/Disturbances – 58
Domestic disturbances – 33
Fraud – 8
Noise disturbance – 17
Overdose - 2
Reckless driver – 19
Runaway juveniles/Offense – 3
Sex offenses - 4
Shoplifts/Thefts – 22
Shots fired – 3
Stolen vehicle – 7
Suspicious subject/Incident/Vehicle – 39
Traffic accident –41
Trespass – 13
Welfare check - 55
Our Animal Control Unit responded to 125 calls for service and we had 26 calls for service reference City Ordinance Violations. These calls can include cars parked the wrong way, illegal fireworks and yes, facemask calls.
Now, let’s see what shenanigans happened around town……
This lady, let’s call her Libby, had a rough night. So, we had an officer dealing with a call in a local parking lot when all of a sudden a drunk driver, more or less, came right to him. The setting is a dark and calm night, mild breeze and clear sky. Our officer is conversing with someone when a loud clanking noise is heard coming down the road. The officer looked towards the clanking sound, as it got louder and what to his wonder eyes did appear…..a car being driven on its rim throwing sparks as it clanked around. The car drove into the parking lot and stopped. The officer went over and did a welfare check on the driver.
Que intoxicated driver, let’s call Libby to the stage. The officer made contact with Libby and asked if she was okay. She said yes, leaving an odor of intoxicating beverage along the way. Libby was asked to get her license, registration and insurance. What came next was watching Libby clean out a few years’ worth of old paperwork as she handed the officer each piece of paper believing it was the needed document. As this process came to an end, the next stage was the field sobriety test.
Cut to commercial
Arizona has some of the strictest DUI penalties on record the books. A first-time offender can face up to ten days in jail with driver's license suspension for a year, among hundreds of dollars in fines and the mandatory installation of an ignition interlock device. A DUI charge will also remain on your record for five years.
Now, back to our story
So Libby is onto the field sobriety test. The first one is the walk and turn. No, high heels aren’t good to wear for this test. Okay, found some flat shoes to wear, that’s good. Heel has to touch toe….touch, touch…close..eeeyyyeeeyyy….so close, never mind just make the turn. Leave the foot and turn on the ball of your foot…leave it, leave it, don’t pick it up….aweee mannnnnnnnnnnnnn, never mind. Next came the one leg stand. I did say one leg stand, not pretend you’re an airplane and do touch and goes. Libby was arrested and taken to the station.
Scene cut prisoner processing where our lead character has her final scene.
Libby was found to have what we call “dangerous drugs” on her person. Not only illegal dangerous drugs, but hard core prescription drugs also. Libby blew over two times the legal limit. She was jammied, flip flopped and tucked into bed.
This guy, let’s call him Brad, hot rodded through private property to avoid a traffic control device and continued speeding. The officer that saw Brad caught up with him at a red light with his red and blue lights on. Brad took off through the red light and hit a curb and came to a stop in the middle of the road. Brad got out of his car and while looking at the damage, he noticed the officer walking up. Brad got back into the vehicle and the officer told Brad to stop and get out of the vehicle. Brad refused and when the officer grabbed onto Brad’s arm, Brad started to drive away dragging the officer several feet before the officer let go. Brad continued on and collided with a parked car. Brad got out of the car and began jumping walls and running through backyards. Thanks to witnesses, Brad was soon apprehended. Brad smelled of alcohol, was in possession of drugs, driving a vehicle with no registration or insurance and he did not have a valid driver’s license. Apparently, it was the invalid license that prompted Brad to make his many bad decisions. Brad now has many charges, to include felonies and yes, he had orange jammies. The officer was not seriously injured.
Stay strong Yuma!
#yumastrong