Between May 7-13, we had 1,916 calls for service that came into our dispatch center, which generated 162 police reports. Here is a list of some of the calls for service that we handled:
• 911 calls – 1,006
• Alarm calls – 43
• Assaults – 9
• Assist public – 33
• Burglaries – 16
• City ordinance violation – 4
• Criminal damage – 10
• Disorderly conduct/disturbances – 59
• Domestic disturbances – 46
• Fraud – 5
• Noise disturbance – 26
• Overdose – 4
• Reckless driver – 25
• Runaway juveniles/offense – 4
• Sex offenses – 1
• Shoplifts/thefts – 2,131
• Shots fired – 15
• Stolen vehicle – 7
• Suspicious subject/incident/vehicle – 116
• Traffic accident – 51
• Trespass – 31
• Welfare check – 85
Our Animal Control Unit responded to 130 calls for service and our officers made 132 traffic stops, issuing 26 citations. Eleven of these traffic stops required a report and may have resulted in additional citation issued.
*****
Now, let’s see what shenanigans happened around town……
This lady, let’s call her Connie, decided to steal from a local department store. Connie grabbed her loot and left the store. When officers arrived, Connie took off running through the parking lot. Multiple people in the parking lot were pointing like neon lights showing the direction Connie was heading. One nice person told an officer that Connie threw something behind a dumpster and jumped into a car that was still parked. Officers looked in the vehicle and it was empty. They also looked in the dumpster and surrounding area, but there was no Connie. As they came back around, there’s Connie standing next to the open trunk of the parked car. Oh Connie, you’re a sneaky one, aren’t you. Connie was detained and when brought back to loss prevention, it appeared they knew her. How, you may ask … well, it appeared Connie had stolen from that same store the day before. With two prior shoplifts under her belt, Connie won felony charges and the orange jammie award.
*****
This guy, let’s call him Trent, did a bit of day drinking and proceeded to drive and epically failed at it. Trent, highly under the influence, took out a properly parked vehicle pushing it 90 degrees in another direction. An officer attempted to get the story from Trent on what happened, but it sounded like “iwasssjusst frivinggg awooong annnnnd thhee fffffruck heeet me.” And then “iiii dhoont nooo.” On to the field sobriety test we go. After repeating the instructions three times, Trent attempted the walk and turn. Trent resembled a scarecrow trying to walk after being released from his post, minus the straw falling out, of course. OK, let’s skip that one and on to the one legged stand. It’s like there was this imaginary string running from his foot to his hand; one went down and the other followed, one lifted up and the other followed. The other arm was just a flapping in the wind like a wind-up toy. Needless to say, they didn’t go well and Trent was processed for DUI. After blowing well over twice the legal limit, Trent received his room, jammies and flip flops.
*****
Another week down and there are a lot of fresh haircuts, mannies and peddies all over town. You can now sit in a restaurant and eat with social distancing in mind. Traffic is picking up, along with the temperatures. Dogs are going to go through withdrawals as owners are going back to work, cats will be weaned off their meds and hamsters still don’t care. I also noticed three different brands of toilet paper last week. With that comes the rise in accidents, unfortunately. COVID positive numbers are rising but the number of tests being offered are increasing as well. As life slowly gets back to normal, don’t lose the sanitizing habits we have all learned to embrace. We all want life to get back to normal, but we need to be careful at the same time. Also be kind.