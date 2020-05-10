Between April 30-May 6, we had 1,892 calls for service that came into our dispatch center, which generated 159 police reports. Here is a list of some of the calls for service that we handled:
• 911 calls – 1,017
• Alarm calls – 34
• Assaults – 10
• Assist public – 33
• Burglaries – 20
• City ordinance violation – 34
• Criminal damage – 10
• Disorderly conduct/disturbances – 64
• Domestic disturbances – 29
• Fraud – 6
• Noise disturbance – 29
• Overdose – 4
• Reckless driver – 19
• Runaway juveniles/offense – 7
• Sex offenses – 2
• Shoplifts/thefts – 21
• Shots fired – 9
• Stolen vehicle – 1
• Suspicious subject/incident/vehicle – 129
• Traffic accident – 55
• Trespass – 25
• Welfare check – 62
Our Animal Control Unit responded to 134 calls for service and our officers made 137 traffic stops, issuing 31 citations. Twelve of these traffic stops required a report and may have resulted in additional citation issues. There were 281 traffic-related calls for service during this week.
*****
Now, let’s see what shenanigans happened around town……
These two young Gator grabbers helped themselves to a John Deere utility cart and took it joy riding. Like “over-the-river-and-through-the-woods and up-to-no-good they-drove” joy riding. Apparently when they were done, they passed it to two other young’uns and a-joy-riding they went with some friends. All is fun until they were spotted by an officer. Once eye contact was made with the little bandits, they scurried off like a squirrel looking for a nut. All of these young’uns (under 15) were located and turned over to parents or guardians. The gator was returned to its rightful owner.
*****
These two kids, let’s call them Jack and Diane, decided to go out after curfew. The officer figured something was up when they saw Diane coming out the back gate of a residence to meet up with Jack in his awaiting vehicle. Ahhhhh, young love. Anyway, they had planned to hit up a local fast food joint for a midnight snack but it turns out that Diane snuck out of the house and Jack didn’t have a driver’s license. Oh, and Jack’s license plate tab belonged to another vehicle. Parents/guardians were called for both.
*****
Another week down and the light at the end of the tunnel is starting to show. Haircuts will be back in style and I’m sure the barbershops and beauty salons will be busier than ever. On Monday, restaurants will be able to have seating inside, at a distance, of course. Toilet paper still seems to be a hot item. Not sure why or how that all came about, but someday the TP shelves may be back to normal. The streets are busy, traffic is picking back up and so are the accidents. School is winding down and pretty soon the kids will be on summer break ... oh wait, never mind, things won’t be changing much.
*****
Many thanks to the law enforcement personnel from all levels and community members who assisted Thursday in showing love and support for our Yuma healthcare workers! I know Thursday was a tragic day for Yuma healthcare workers in this COVID-19 fight and I hope we were able to alleviate some of your pain ... even if only for a few minutes! We love you guys, we appreciate your sacrifices, keep fighting for our citizens and know we have your backs!!!