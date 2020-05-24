Between May 14-20, we had 1,974 calls for service that came into our dispatch center, which generated 192 police reports. Here is a list of some of the calls for service that we handled:
• 911 calls – 985
• Alarm calls – 46
• Assaults – 8
• Assist public – 35
• Burglaries – 22
• City ordinance violation – 4
• Criminal damage – 5
• Disorderly conduct/disturbances – 40
• Domestic disturbances – 47
• Fraud – 3
• Noise disturbance – 31
• Overdose – 7
• Reckless driver – 27
• Runaway juveniles/offense – 6
• Sex offenses – 8
• Shoplifts/thefts – 22
• Shots fired – 17
• Stolen vehicle – 9
• Suspicious subject/incident/vehicle – 95
• Traffic accident – 52
• Trespass – 22
• Welfare check – 76
Our Animal Control Unit responded to 140 calls for service and our officers made 197 traffic stops, issuing 78 citations. Fourteen of these traffic stops required a report and may have resulted in additional citation issued.
*****
Now, let’s see what shenanigans happened around town……
Holy potty mouth, Batman … the ducks were flying on this call. This lady, let’s call her Thelma, got her drink on and attempted to drive home. Thelma and her gas pedal became one as she flew recklessly through a residential area. Thelma owned that center turn lane, passing cars that were hindering her mission. The fun began when Thelma was pulled over by an officer. It’s like the window rolled down and ducks were flying everywhere. Duck you led the way followed by duck no and duck off. I think at one point one must have pooped as that was mentioned also. After all the ducks were gone, Thelma decided she was done talking to the officer and started to drive away. The officer followed and soon got Thelma to stop again. There must have been ducks hiding in the trunk because they were flying around in the car when the officer approached the car again. Thelma was eventually taken into custody and processed for DUI. Yes, she brought her ducks with her and let them loose at the PD. Thelma blew almost 3 times the legal limit and it appeared she hit two parked cars in the area as well. Well, Thelma won her orange jammies and flip-flops and hopefully she learned to keep her ducks to herself.
*****
Thelma wasn’t the only challenged driver we had. This guy, let’s call him Cesar, pretty much botched up the drinking-and-driving challenge as well. It also appeared Cesar found some of Thelma’s ducks. An officer heard the collision and found Cesar out of his vehicle standing in the road. When the officer checked on Cesar, the smell of alcohol loomed over him like a storm cloud. Cesar also had the red eyes, slurred speech and the weeble-wabble going on. At one point, Cesar threw some ducks (there they are) at the other drivers like it was all their fault. Cesar was processed for DUI and also earned his orange jammies.
*****
This guy, let’s call him Clyde, needs to get a job. Clyde shoplifted from a local department store. He grabbed his loot and jumped into an awaiting getaway car. Clyde then put the item for sale on social media. Maybe he thought “that was easy” and decided to try it again. Clyde was able to get the goods, but this time he was stopped at the door for one of those annoying receipt checks. Clyde panicked, dropped the loot and ran to his getaway car and slipped away. Not to be discouraged, Clyde tried again. This time, he made it out of the store with the goods. He threw the items into the front seat of the awaiting car and as he’s trying to get into the rear passenger’s seat, a witness pulled a move out of the Matrix and grabbed the goods back out of the car. Once again, Clyde gets away but the stolen property is recovered. Clyde’s luck did run out when he was located, along with his driver, and after a short cardio run, they were taken into custody. Sorry, no ducks were givin in this story. Clyde is sporting orange jammies and flip-flops now.
*****
Wow, what a week! We are winding down the birthday parades as our calls for service are picking back up. We are glad we could help make so many birthdays a little brighter during the stay-at-home order. It’s Memorial Day weekend and while you are enjoying the long weekend, take a moment and remember the true meaning of it. Remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country. We are having a DUI detail this weekend, so be responsible and stay safe.