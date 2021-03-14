By the Yuma Police Department
Between March 4-10, we had 2,345 calls for service that came into our dispatch center, which generated 179 police reports. Please note that our dispatch center handles calls for both YPD and YFD. Here is a list of some of the calls for service that YPD handled:
• 911 Calls –1,091
• Alarm Calls –21
• Assaults – 7
• Assist Public – 41
• Burglaries – 17
• Criminal Damage – 6
• Disorderly Conduct/Disturbances – 46
• Domestic Disturbances – 30
• Fraud – 10
• Noise Disturbance – 33
• Overdose – 4
• Reckless Driver – 32
• Runaway Juveniles/Offense – 9
• Sex Offenses – 10
• Shoplifts/Thefts – 30
• Shots Fired – 11
• Stolen Vehicle – 7
• Suspicious Subject/Incident/Vehicle – 117
• Traffic Accident –70
• Trespass – 27
• Welfare Check – 56
Our Animal Control Unit responded to 148 calls for service.
Now, let’s see what shenanigans happened around town...
These two, let’s call them Ralph and Alice, not only shoplifted once but twice from the same store within three days. Well, Loss Prevention recognized the couple when they came back and watched them carefully. When they tried to walk out of the store with over $300 worth of merchandise, they were met by Loss Prevention. Both agreed to go back to the office, but then Alice stated she needed to go to her car. With one person following, Alice went back to her vehicle and quickly got in it. She closed the door, locked the doors and took off, leaving Ralph to take the heat. When Ralph found out she left him high and dry, I can see him saying, “To the moon, Alice!” After watching the store surveillance, Ralph was busted for both shoplifts and received his orange jammies.
This guy, let’s call him Mac, decided to five-finger-discount some alcohol from a local department store. Mac, another frequent flyer of shoplifting, was also recognized by this store’s Loss Prevention. Mac walked to the liquor section with Loss Prevention tactically trailing behind. Mac selected his bottle and tucked it in his pants. When confronted, Mac played dumb and ran out of the store. Mac was located nearby hunkered down in some bushes about to partake in his loot. When he saw the officer, Mac attempted to hide deeper in the shrubbery to no avail. Due to Mac’s extensive record, this thievery became a felony. Mac got his jammies and flip-flops and maybe a cold drink of water.
And this is why we can’t have nice things…..
This guy, let’s call him Jack, was caught cutting up a scooter. Not just any scooter, one of the new scooters you can rent. Yup, that didn’t take long. Jack jacked the scooter and decided to cut it up for parts. In the end, Jack got jammied up.
Have a great and safe weekend!
Stay strong Yuma!
#yumastrong