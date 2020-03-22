Between March 12-18, we had 2,177 calls for service that came into our dispatch center, which generated 183 police reports. Here is a list of some of the calls for service that we handled:
• 911 calls —1,228
• Alarm calls — 52
• Assaults — 4
• Burglaries — 25
• Criminal damage — 6
• Disorderly conduct/Disturbances — 83
• Domestic disturbances — 48
• Fraud — 8
• Noise disturbance — 26
• Overdose — 3
• Reckless driver — 22
• Runaway juveniles/Offense — 9
• Service calls at our schools — 9
• Sex Offenses — 7
• Shoplifts/Thefts — 16
• Shots fired — 12
• Stolen vehicles — 6
• Suspicious subject/Incident/Vehicle — 102
• Traffic accidents —74
• Trespass — 33
• Our Animal Control Unit responded to 159 calls for service and our officers made 166 traffic stops, issuing over 59 citations.
Now, let’s see what shenanigans happened around town……
This guy, let’s call him Harry, must have felt the need to take a little nap. The problem was he took his power nap in the middle of an intersection. When the light turned green for traffic going the other direction, Harry was still sawing logs and blocking traffic. When the honking of horns awoke Rip Van Winkle from his slumber, he decided to drive into an area that he had no access to. One guarded by gates and uniforms...where you need an ID card to get into... Anyway, these nice people stopped Harry and called us. Oh Harry, what debacles we can create for ourselves. Harry oozed of that strong odor of alcohol and swayed like the head of that cute dog statue on a dashboard. Harry was processed for DUI and fitted for his jammies.
This guy, let’s call him Andy, also failed at drinking and driving. Andy must have thought he was driving in the Indy 500, as he sped past an officer going much faster than the speed limit. When the officer hit his lights to pull Andy over, Andy decided to stop in the center continuous turn lane. The officer gave Andy a command via his intercom system to pull over on the far right, but Andy held his ground. No commitment issues there. When the officer approached, he was greeted by the aroma of alcohol, bloodshot eyes and that hard-to-understand slurred speech. That scrolling closed captioning would have helped a lot for this stop. Just to be fair, Andy must have had slurred hearing because when asked for his license he handed over his passport. The Field Sobriety Tests proved to be a challenge and when the one-legged stand turned into a knees-high marching scenario, it was called off. Andy was arrested and transported to our station for processing. While in processing, Andy threw a five-year-old fit, kicking and yelling until he took a short nap. When he was so rudely awaken by the officer, he used a few words that…well the Disney channel wouldn’t use, and pouted. Andy and his pouty face went to jail where he got his jammies and flip flops.
On a serious note: I want to thank our community for their patience during this challenging time. I know there are some people bulk buying a lot of items, making it hard for those who live paycheck to paycheck to buy needed items for the pay period. For the most part, our community is staying pretty darn civil about it. I also see people coming together to make sure those who don’t have or can’t get begin to receive. I see so many areas in the country where crime is getting worse and civility is not happening. In Yuma, our community is standing strong and holding tight. Our normal, as we know it, has been thrown in a blender and put on high. Events have been canceled and places have been closed. I have read a few comments of dislike, but most of our community is remaining positive. I sure hope it stays this way as we all ride this roller-coaster from h-e-double hockey sticks to the end and our lives get back to normal. Yuma has been and continues to be a supportive and generous community. Thank you for holding strong. #Yumastrong
P.S. Yelling, “I hope you get the coronavirus” when being arrested will not scare our officers….just saying.