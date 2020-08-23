By THE YUMA POLICE DEPARTMENT
Between Aug. 13-19, we had 2,064 calls for service that came into our dispatch center, which generated 173 police reports. Here is a list of some of the calls for service that we handled:
• 911 calls –1045
• Alarm calls – 47
• Assaults – 8
• Assist public – 45
• Burglaries – 29
• Criminal damage – 8
• Disorderly conduct/Disturbances – 47
• Domestic disturbances – 64
• Fraud – 2
• Noise disturbance – 15
• Overdose – 6
• Reckless driver – 22
• Runaway juveniles/offense – 10
• Sex offenses – 8
• Shoplifts/thefts – 33
• Shots fired – 3
• Stolen vehicle – 5
• Suspicious subject/incident/vehicle – 108
• Traffic accident – 44
• Trespass – 21
• Welfare check – 60
Our Animal Control Unit responded to 129 calls for service, and we had 14 calls for service in reference to City Ordinance Violations. These calls can include cars parked the wrong way, illegal fireworks and yes, face-mask calls.
*****
Now, let’s see what shenanigans happened around town...
We had another “sleeping beauty” last week, let’s call him John Boy. John Boy decided to take a little nap in the middle of the street with his car running and still in drive. The doors were locked, so the officer tapped on the window. Taps one and two fell on sleepy ears. On the third tap, John Boy opened his eyes, looked at the officer and went back to sleep. Tap four got John Boy to look up, and the officer told him to unlock the vehicle. John Boy placed the vehicle in park and went back to sleep. On tap five, John Boy rolled his window down and he ran the shifter through all gears. The officer told him he needed to put it in park and hand over the keys. John Boy finally complied and when asked to get out of the car, he did so as well. John Boy’s appearance screamed, “I’ve been drinking,” from the odor of alcohol to the slurred speech. When the officer asked John Boy a question, the answer resembled garbaleegook. John Boy did consent to a field sobriety test. The officer tried several times to give John Boy instructions, but it was like the old saying, “I’m rubber, you’re glue, whatever you say bounces off of me and sticks to you.” Needless to say, John Boy’s field sobriety test resembled a cow tip-toeing through the tulips. John Boy was also driving on a suspended license. John Boy got his jammies and maybe he got to finish his nap.
*****
Now let’s talk about Jeffery. Jeffery was at a stoplight with a fully marked patrol car behind him. Apparently, Jeffery had places to be, as he slowly inched his way through the red light. The officer pulled Jeffery over and when they approached the vehicle, they were met with the familiar smell of “I’ve been drinking” followed closely by bloodshot eyes and slurred speech. Jeffery could not understand that he had to keep his head still and only follow the pen with his eyes. Jeffery refused to give a breath sample, so a warrant was drafted and blood was drawn. Jeffery was also given jammies and tucked into bed.
*****
We are so blessed to have a community that truly cares about our officers and our department. Over the past few months, our community has brought our department treats, pizzas, sandwiches, BBQ, pies, cakes, doughnuts, cookies, sodas, energy drinks, water, gift bags, face masks and so much more. Our officers on the streets have been given gift cards, had their orders paid for them and have been genuinely thanked for what they do. I hope you all know how much this means to our officers and civilian employees. The news has been showing a lot of communities that do not support their law enforcement. Yuma definitely does not fall into that category. Thank you all for your support!!
Have a great and safe weekend!
Stay strong, Yuma! #yumastrong