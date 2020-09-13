Between Sept. 3-9, we had 2,086 calls for service that came into our dispatch center, which generated 160 police reports. Here is a list of some of the calls for service that we handled:
• 911 calls – 1,039
• Alarm calls – 37
• Assaults – 9
• Assist public – 35
• Burglaries – 15
• Criminal damage – 7
• Disorderly conduct/disturbances – 57
• Domestic disturbances – 45
• Fraud – 11
• Noise disturbance – 19
• Overdose – 3
• Reckless driver – 25
• Runaway juveniles/offense – 7
• Sex offenses – 3
• Shoplifts/thefts – 27
• Shots fired – 9
• Stolen vehicle – 10
• Suspicious subject/incident/vehicle – 134
• Traffic accident – 55
• Trespass – 20
• Welfare check – 44
Our Animal Control Unit responded to 128 calls for service, and we had 9 calls for service in reference to city ordinance violations. These calls can include cars parked the wrong way, illegal fireworks and yes, face mask calls.
Now, let’s see what shenanigans happened around town…
News flash: Stripper pole leads to guns and drugs!! Details below.
The Sugar, Honey and Iced Tea hit the proverbial fan in a local hotel room. Officers were called because the hotel had asked people to leave after a stripper pole had been put up in a hotel room. When officers arrived, they met with these two, let’s call them Laurie and Jason. Laurie was kind of well known by the officers and Jason, well, they were going to get to know him. The officers were met by the strong aroma of marijuana and multiple items, that they shouldn’t have lying in the room. Several hardcore drugs, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and guns were located in the room. Jason is an undocumented illegal alien who was also in possession of a handgun. Felonies galore! Laurie and Jason were fitted with orange jammies. The stripper pole was not booked with them.
These two, let’s call them Dick and Patty, went to a local fast food drive-thru to get some food. While in line, Dick bumped into the car in front of him. Instead of meeting with the other driver when he exited the drive-thru, Dick decided to take off. The victim driver got Dick’s license plate and called it in. Officers were able to locate Dick and Patty and made contact with them. It appeared that both Dick and Patty had been partaking in some alcoholic beverages that night. Dick attempted the Field Sobriety Test. Dick nailed that test like a squirrel climbing a greased pole. When the officer tried to put Dick in the back of the police car, Patty jumped into action. Patty boldly jumped in front of the back door and said, “You’re gonna have to take me too.” Well, long story short, Dick blew over twice the legal limit and after asking Patty several times to move, her demands were met. She got the jammies and Dick, well, he was cited and released.
On Friday, Sept. 11, 2001, was the worst terrorist attack on U.S. soil. Nineteen years ago, the twin towers in New York City were destroyed, the Pentagon was attacked and Flight 93 crashed in Pennsylvania. All three acts of destruction took 2,977 lives and injured over 6,000 people. So many brave people came together and saved countless lives that day. So many have passed on since from injury or illnesses related to this attack. Take a moment and remember what happened on Sept. 11, 2001. Remember the innocent lives, the heroes and the families that lost their loved ones.
