Between Aug. 27 and Sept. 2, we had 2,008 calls for service that came into our dispatch center, which generated 158 police reports. Here is a list of some of the calls for service that we handled:
• 911 calls – 1,050
• Alarm calls – 40
• Assaults – 8
• Assist public – 34
• Burglaries – 19
• Criminal damage – 5
• Disorderly conduct/disturbances – 45
• Domestic disturbances – 64
• Fraud – 11
• Noise disturbance – 23
• Overdose – 6
• Reckless driver – 33
• Runaway juveniles/offense – 2
• Sex offenses – 3
• Shoplifts/thefts – 19
• Shots fired – 6
• Stolen vehicle – 10
• Suspicious subject/incident/vehicle – 116
• Traffic accident – 52
• Trespass – 23
• Welfare check – 48
Our Animal Control Unit responded to 89 calls for service, and we had 24 calls for service in reference to city ordinance violations. These calls can include cars parked the wrong way, illegal fireworks and yes, face-mask calls.
*****
Now, let’s see what shenanigans happened around town…
This guy, let’s call him Willie, was seen driving recklessly by a witness. The witness said the car pulled over and Willie walked into a nearby grove and then returned to his vehicle. Maybe a tinkle break, maybe the fruit was ready, we may never know. Anyway, when officers arrived, Willie was found chillin’ in his vehicle. Upon talking to Willie, officers noticed the signs of intoxication all over him. Willie wasn’t sure where his identification was but told the officer his information. When one officer walked to the back of Willie’s car, they saw his wallet sitting on the trunk. Willie had no idea why it was there. When asked to step out of his vehicle to perform a field sobriety test, the whole mood changed. Willie let his ducks loose on the officers and refused to get out. While assisting Willie out of the vehicle, he spit several times at the officers until he was placed in cuffs. After Willie was placed in the back of the vehicle, he started spitting again earning him his spit hood. It turns out Willie had a suspended driver’s license on top of his DUI. This earned him his own set of orange jammies.
*****
It’s amazing how little things can turn into big trouble. This lady, let’s call her Janice, was pulled over for a traffic stop and wound up having not only marijuana but hard-core drugs packaged for sale. The sad part is that she also had her child in the vehicle with her. Janice got her jammies, and the child was turned over to family.
*****
This guy, let’s call him Kyle … Wow, where to begin with this one! Kyle reported a weapon stolen, not his, but then it was learned he may have it. Oh, by the way, he is a prohibited possessor. A plan was made to make contact with Kyle and as officers were getting set up, Kyle strolled out the back door on his way to a store. He does one of those “body turns while the head is down hoping the officer didn’t see him” moves in the other direction. Kyle was quickly detained. Yes, Kyle had the reported stolen gun in his possession. Jammies and flip-flops for Kyle.
*****
It’s hard to believe it’s September already and summer will be coming to an end. Not the heat, of course – that will last another month or so – but the technical season of summer. This is Labor Day weekend, and we hope you all have a safe and fun weekend. As with all holiday weekends, don’t drink and drive. Have a plan and be responsible.
Have a great and safe weekend!
Stay strong, Yuma! #yumastrong