Between Feb. 18 and Fe. 24, we had 2,090 calls for service that came into our dispatch center, which generated 185 police reports. Please note that our dispatch center handles calls for both YPD and YFD. Here is a list of some of the calls for service that YPD handled:
• 911 Calls –1,057
• Alarm Calls –42
• Assaults – 9
• Assist Public – 36
• Burglaries – 17
• Criminal Damage – 10
• Disorderly Conduct/Disturbances – 78
• Domestic Disturbances – 37
• Fraud – 8
Noise Disturbance – 27
• Overdose – 3
• Reckless Driver – 26
• Runaway Juveniles/Offense – 4
• Sex Offenses – 10
• Shoplifts/Thefts – 45
• Shots Fired – 13
• Stolen Vehicle – 10
• Suspicious Subject/Incident/Vehicle – 84
• Traffic Accident –61
• Trespass – 33
• Welfare Check – 80
Our Animal Control Unit responded to 120 calls for service.
This guy, let’s call him Keith, appeared to have a bad night. Keith entered a local convenience store, helped himself to some alcohol and drank it. Keith then attempted to use the microwave and failed miserably. Officers arrived and found Keith sitting outside the store. The store allowed Keith to pay for the beverage and wanted him trespassed from the store and he was. I can only imagine Keith having a “hold my hops” moment when he decided to re-enter the store a few hours later and fill his pockets with treats and then leave without paying. Keith was located, still near the store, with all items taken hiding in his pants, socks and waistband. It took two tries but Keith earned his orange jammies and flip-flops.
This lady, let’s call her Deborah, did not fare well in her drinking-and-driving challenge. It appears a couple of mailboxes, a concrete dividing wall and a pickup truck got in her way. Not to worry, though, Deb just plowed right on through. But Deb’s escapades did not last long. An officer saw her stop, with a vengeance, at a stop sign, then shoot across the main road, onto a dirt road and into a concrete barrier. When the officer approached Deborah to check on her he was met with the obvious odor of an alcoholic beverage. Deb refused the field sobriety tests and the breath sample but said more than once that she was drunk. Deborah was fitted for her jammies and tucked into bed.
This guy, let’s call him Cameron, was, H E double dipstick, bent on riding shotgun with a sanitation driver. Cameron made multiple attempts to enter the garbage truck while the driver was attempting to empty bins. This poor driver abandoned one stop after another as Cameron chased him down the block. When contacted by officers, Cameron took a fighting stance. I’m not sure if maybe Cameron found some ducklings because he was yelling for the mother duck at one point. Anyway….Cameron was taken into custody and fitted with his own set of orange jammies.