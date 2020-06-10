At the Yuma Police Department and the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, officials say agency policies prohibit the use of excessive or unnecessary force by its officers.
Such actions by police departments have been under scrutiny since the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis on May 25. In video footage taken by a bystander, Floyd is seen lying face-down on the pavement, in handcuffs and pleading for air, while an officer kneels on the back of his neck.
Both Chief of Police Susan Smith and Yuma County Sheriff Leon Wilmot said they have received numerous inquiries from the public regarding their respective agency’s use of force, and they want to assure residents that neither agency condones – and instead explicitly prohibits – the use of excessive or unnecessary force.
“We have several mechanisms in place to document if force is ever used, and we review all applications of force to ensure they are within policy guidelines and were necessary,” Smith stated. “If any violations are found, I can assure every member of our community that corrective action is initiated immediately and will range from remedial training to termination, or even criminal charges being filed if so warranted.”
“As your sheriff, I’m elected by and accountable to this community. It is my mission to provide you, the residents of Yuma County, with the most professional law enforcement services that I can provide,” Wilmot said. “I take my commitment to the community most seriously and expect the same from my deputies. I have and will continue to hold my deputies accountable for their actions and have a zero tolerance approach to abuse their authority.”
At the Yuma Police Department, Smith explained that all force is documented, which includes if a duty weapon or electronic control device is pointed at a person, and reviewed all the way up the chain of command up to the deputy chief.
“If there is any doubt the force was justified, it goes before the use of force board for review and the subject matter experts determine if the incident is justified,” Smith said. “If not, it is then routed to the Professional Standards Unit for action.”
At the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, Wilmot said he has multiple checks and balances in place to prevent such incidents. He added that he also considers it of the utmost importance to have deputies who are reflective of the community and that he intentionally recruits and hires deputies from the community, many of whom are Yuma natives.
“I encourage community involvement on the part of my staff and find that by hiring locally, my office achieves a higher level of commitment to the community we serve,” Wilmot said. “I strongly believe that when a deputy feels he/she is a member of the community, they represent the sheriff’s office in a manner consistent with our values.”
YPD officers are also always encouraged to de-escalate a situation in order to avoid the use of force. They are required to identify themselves and to give loud verbal commands to gain compliance.
Smith used the example of when officers tell someone to drop a gun. They are trained to continue with verbal commands until compliance is gained or the person with the gun points it at them or someone else.
“At that moment they are trained to eliminate the threat,” Smith said. “They are trained that taking a life is always a last resort and is in defense of another person or themselves.”
Officers are also trained to respond with the amount of force that is reasonable based on the suspect’s actions, the officer’s perceived danger, and the totality of the circumstances presented at the moment force was used.
Yuma police officers are also not trained in the use of chokeholds. The only time an officer would use such a tactic is if they are in an all-out fight for their lives and are in hand-to-hand combat with a suspect.
Additionally, YPD policy prohibits shooting from or at a moving vehicle unless that vehicle is being used as a weapon and is actively placing someone’s life in jeopardy.
Officers are also trained that if they see another officer violating any section of the department’s policies, they are to report it. This especially applies to perceived use of excessive force.
“I’ve had cases in which an officer notified their supervisor of their concerns and that supervisor started an investigation,” Smith said. “I have personally disciplined officers for using too much force for the situation they were presented.”
Discipline can range from additional training to termination.
YCSO has implemented a program in which all deputies are equipped with a state-of -the art body camera and vehicle camera. There are fail-safe triggers built into the system to prevent situations where critical incidents are inadvertently not recorded.
These cameras automatically record any time a deputy is potentially in a use-of-force situation, ranging from a foot pursuit to a physical struggle.
“It is my policy that audits of deputy contacts are conducted and any service which falls short of my expectations is addressed immediately,” Wilmot said.
The sheriff’s office also has an online reporting system available for anyone who wants to relay their concerns about any contact they have had with a deputy.
YCSO said all complaints are thoroughly investigated to include the use of body camera footage, and any issues identified are addressed immediately. A series of complaints on any particular deputy is also flagged for a thorough review by administrative staff.
“Any use of force on the part of my deputies requires a mandatory report. In every case, the use of force is reviewed by my administrative staff to ensure that the use of force was justified and within policy,” Wilmot said. “Again, any issues identified during the use of force review are addressed immediately.”
Smith added that the use-of-force continuum that officers were once taught is now outdated. As a result, YPD uses a much more comprehensive approach from the Arizona Peace Officers Standards and Training (AZPOST), which details the level of resistance and the level of force allowed.
“The officers must articulate in their use-of-force report why they used the level of force for the level of resistance they encountered,” Smith said. “It requires them to analyze the situation and make an informed decision.”
Director Alfonzo Zavala of the Arizona Western College Law Enforcement Training Academy (LETA) in Yuma said that recruits are being taught a curriculum established by AZPOST.
As part of that curriculum, recruits receive 80 hours of training in areas such as control techniques, ground defense and survival tactics - both lethal and non-lethal.
This type of training, he explained, provides the guidelines for officers as to how much force may be used against a subject who is resisting arrest.
“The basic premise of this type of training is that any force employed by an officer should be no greater than the physical resistance being offered by a suspect,” Zavala said.
In addition, Wilmot said he believes that using a Community Oriented Policing approach has successfully built a relationship with the community that is second to none.
“I am extremely proud of the men and women of my office and the work that they do. This is validated through the overwhelmingly positive feedback I receive from you, the members of this community,” Wilmot said. “I feel that we are blessed to live in Yuma and I am proud of and grateful for the level of support our law enforcement officers receive daily from the public that we serve.”
Both Smith and Wilmot said that not only do the situations differ from deputy to deputy, or officer to officer, but they are often happening in dynamic and quickly changing situations in which there are only seconds to make a decision.
While deputies and officers are trained for these types of scenarios, there may be time to talk and go through every alternative or option, but there may also be times when there is no opportunity for de-escalation.
Both noted that the decision to use deadly force is one of the most criticized and scrutinized decisions an officer or deputy has to make when conducting their official law enforcement duties in this day and age.