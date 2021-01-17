By the Yuma Police Department
Between Jan. 1, 2020, and Dec. 31, 2020, we had 106,982 calls for service that came into our dispatch center, which generated 11,828 police reports. Please note that our dispatch center handles calls for both YPD and YFD. Here is a list of some of the calls for service that YPD handled:
• 911 calls –53,637
• Alarm calls –2,147
• Assaults – 431
• Assist public – 1,806
• Burglaries – 1,072
• Criminal Damage – 411
• Disorderly Conduct/Disturbances – 2,938
• Domestic Disturbances – 2,370
• Fraud – 377
• Noise Disturbance – 1,436
• Overdose – 185
• Reckless Driver – 1,470
• Runaway Juveniles/Offense – 415
• Sex Offenses – 354
• Shoplifts/Thefts – 1,563
• Shots Fired – 520
• Stolen Vehicle – 378
• Suspicious Subject/Incident/Vehicle – 5,585
• Traffic Accident –2,724
• Trespass – 1,412
• Welfare Check – 2,883
Our Animal Control Unit responded to 6,779 calls for service.
Between 9 p.m. on Dec. 29, 2020, and 1 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2021, we received 106 calls for service. 47 of those calls were in reference to fireworks.
Let’s look at some of the more memorable highlights from 2020…..
Holy potty mouth Batman….the ducks were flying on this call. This lady, let’s call her Thelma, got her drink on and attempted to drive home. Thelma and her gas pedal became one as she flew recklessly through a residential area. Thelma owned that center turn lane passing cars that were hindering her mission. The fun began when Thelma was pulled over by an officer. It’s like the window rolled down and ducks were flying everywhere. Duck you led the way followed by duck no and duck off. I think at one point one must have pooped as that was mentioned also. After all the ducks were gone, Thelma decided she was done talking to the officer and started to drive away. The officer followed and soon got Thelma to stop again. There must have been ducks hiding in the trunk because they were flying around in the car when the officer approached the car again. Thelma was eventually taken into custody and processed for DUI. Yes, she brought her ducks with her and let them loose at the PD. Thelma blew almost 3 times the legal limit and it appeared she hit two parked cars in the area as well. Well, Thelma won her orange jammies and flip-flops and hopefully she learned to keep her ducks to herself.
This guy, let’s call him Vern, went on the joyride that would have impressed Bo and Luke Duke. Vern had a few alcoholic beverages and sped on a pretty curvy road. There may have been a “Yeee Haaa” somewhere in there. Well, Vern failed to go left or right when he got to the traffic control device and shot straight through the guardrail, maybe whistling Dixie, and came to rest several feet below, after rolling and landing upside down. To everyone’s surprise, Vern got out of the vehicle and was standing. Vern was arrested and is now wearing the orange jammies. No daisy dukes for this guy. In all seriousness, this incident could have ended tragically and a family could have lost a loved one. Looking at the condition of the vehicle, it is amazing that the driver was able to walk away. Please, folks, drink responsibly!
Soooo…these two, let’s call them Harry and Sally, had anything but a boring day. This was one of those “hold my beer” moments for sure. Harry and Sally went to a local department store and when the store associate informed them that they needed to have facemasks on to go in, it appeared all intelligence as we know it just stopped for these two. I don’t know if this was a half-baked gooey biscuit moment or they just decided to throw glitter into a fan and see where it landed. Whichever it was, Harry and Sally were h…e…double dipstick bent on not wearing masks. Ohhh, the choices we make and the results we live with. These two went into the store anyway, Harry coughed at employees saying he had COVID and yes, we were called. Harry decided he wanted to be a wee bit difficult and not let the Lieutenant talk to him. This will come back and nip him in the butt later. Harry decided this would be a good time for a jaunt through the parking lot. Yeah, let’s run through the cast iron fry pan just for fun. Harry didn’t get far and while officers were trying to cuff him, along comes Sally and she brought a duck or two with her. Sally was told to stay back, but it appeared she was on a mission to protect Harry. After ample warning, the Lieutenant attempted to detain Sally. Sally was a wiry sort and gave the Lt. a challenge. Sally was taken to the ground and if you watched the video, center kicked the Lt. a few times before she was cuffed. All’s well that ends well. Harry was given water even though the fun run was his idea. His owie was taken care of and he got his jammies. Sally could breathe the whole time and she got her jammies also. One of our officers was treated by medical on scene and another was treated elsewhere. Both will fully recover.
We had another “sleeping beauty” last week, let’s call him John Boy. John Boy decided to take a little nap in the middle of the street with his car running and still in drive. The doors were locked, so the officer tapped on the window. Taps one and two fell on sleepy ears. On the third tap, John Boy opened his eye, looked at the officer and went back to sleep. Tap four got John Boy to look up and the officer told him to unlock the vehicle. John Boy placed the vehicle in park and went back to sleep. On tap five, John Boy rolled his window down and he ran the shifter through all gears. The officer told him he needed to put it in park and hand over the keys. John Boy finally complied and when asked to get out of the car, he did so as well. John Boy’s appearance screamed “I’ve been drinking” from the odor of alcohol to the slurred speech. When the officer asked John Boy a question, the answer resembled garbaleegook. John Boy did consent to a field sobriety test. The officer tried several times to give John Boy instructions, but it was like the old saying, “I’m rubber, you’re glue, whatever you say bounces off of me and sticks to you”. Needless to say, John Boy’s field sobriety test resembled a cow tip toeing through the tulips. John Boy was also driving on a suspended license. John Boy got his jammies and maybe he got to finish his nap.
Have a great and safe weekend!
Stay strong Yuma!
#yumastrong