The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a Yuma teenager who has been missing since Monday.
According to a Saturday press release from YCSO, the family of Cassandra Landeros, 16, reported her missing at 10:18 a.m. Monday, April 12. She was last seen at her home in the 3700 block of West Linda Lane at approximately midnight on Monday.
She is described as about 5’2” tall, weighing 140 pounds, with dark brown hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white tank top and blue jeans.
Continuous efforts to locate Landeros by the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office have been unsuccessful, YCSO said.
If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Landeros, they are urged to contact YCSO at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. The public can also submit an anonymous tip at the YCSO website, www.yumacountysheriff.org.