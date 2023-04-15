All three dogs from the Yuma Police Department’s K-9 Unit recently participated in the Glendale High Risk Deployment Seminar and finished as the highest scoring agency among all those that competed.
In addition, YPD Officer Tom Linville and K-9 Simba were awarded “Top Dog” for their performance. They beat out 29 other dogs from around the state to win the honor.
“All of the agencies that competed have respected K-9 programs throughout our state, and it was our honor to compete amongst them,” Linville said. “It is something that we are extremely proud of.”
The two-day high-risk deployment seminar, which was hosted by the Glendale Police Department, is designed to push police K-9 teams to their limits, according to Linville.
Some of the scenarios at the training included outside area and building searches, scaling the side of a four-story building, being lifted to a rooftop and entering a bus.
“We always think we will do well, but you never know what the scenarios will be, which is why we push ourselves,” said Linville, who has been partnered with Simba for nearly three years.
Linville added that the skills the dogs and handlers have are not acquired overnight and take years of training.
While this recent finish would be a great accomplishment for any K-9 team, Linville said YPD’s unit is already recognized as one of the best in Arizona.
YPD’s K-9 unit has come a long way since it was started back in 2013, with Linville crediting all the officers who have been a part of it.
“This was not just about the three of us,” Linville said. “It is also testament to all the officers who came before us and how capable the unit has become over the years.”
YPD often gets contacted about putting on similar type scenario-based training seminars.