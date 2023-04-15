All three dogs from the Yuma Police Department’s K-9 Unit recently participated in the Glendale High Risk Deployment Seminar and finished as the highest scoring agency among all those that competed.

In addition, YPD Officer Tom Linville and K-9 Simba were awarded “Top Dog” for their performance. They beat out 29 other dogs from around the state to win the honor.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you