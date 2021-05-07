Arguably the backbone of American military families in terms of resilience, support and mental and emotional fortitude, military spouses assume a role that’s largely behind the scenes and, thus, often thankless. During a military spouse appreciation breakfast Thursday morning, military spouses connected to U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground received a formal thank-you for their sacrifices and unwavering support.
According to Maj. Derick Taylor, commander of the Military Free Fall School at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground – which accounts for a large portion of the uniformed service members at YPG – in 11 years of marriage, he and his wife have experienced eight deployments, six different countries and 45 months of separation due to the demands of military life.
“The life of a (military) spouse is unique – you’re responsive to the needs of our nation the same way a service member is responsive to the needs of our nation,” he said. “There’s no platitude I can express to give our thanks.”
From the vantage point of YPG Commander Col. Patrick McFall, military spouses are “the most important thing in this community.” While words do little to convey just how difficult their supporting role is, spouses comprise the foundation of military homes.
“From a soldier’s perspective, the most important thing you have is your foundation,” he said. “It’s the concrete slab, it’s the foundation of the home that keeps you sane, that keeps you safe and makes you know that everything’s OK because you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do to support and defend the Constitution of the United States of America.”
“You have to be tough, you have to be determined and ready to support the mission,” said the colonel’s wife, Heidi McFall. “You do what it takes to survive and also try to make it fun for your family and try to get through until the husband gets back, and then adjust when they come back. It’s really tough; it’s a tough role.”
The challenges of military life were further compounded by COVID-19, Heidi added. When the McFalls arrived to YPG less than a year ago, “things were shut down,” as Yuma County was in the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now that things are reopening and returning to some semblance of normalcy, things are “looking a lot brighter around post.”
“It was lonely,” Heidi said. “When we first moved here, everything was shut down, everything was dark. (I thought), ‘Where is everyone on post?’ It was tough, it was a tough adjustment. Throw in the masks when you do come out, you don’t recognize people; it was a tough time. But we’re coming out of it, (there is) a lot more movement on post, a lot more families on post that we’re recognizing – it’s a much better environment now.”
A former military service member herself, Heidi is well acquainted with the hardships that come with the territory and makes it her aim to support the other spouses on post so that they feel seen and appreciated.
“They think they’re forgotten,” she said. “Their roles – they think they’re unseen. It’s a thankless job, so it’s important to recognize them and let them know how appreciated they are and how important their job is.”
For Amanda Gill, wife of YPG Command Sgt. Maj. Herbert Gill, even in its difficulties military life has afforded countless opportunities to grow in inner strength, resilience and patience.
“I think a lot of times some military spouses feel forgotten, because it is a very fast-paced life – there’s a lot going on, the days go by fast,” she said. “It’s hard; you have to stay strong, be resilient, be steadfast, be a mom, be a dad, be a handyman. It’s difficult, but my favorite saying is ‘It is what it is’ – you just have to pull up your bootstraps and keep going. He has a job to do and you need to stay strong for him, and your kids need you to be strong as well.”
When asked to describe some of the most challenging aspects of being married to an active duty service member, Amanda responded: “Definitely the optempo of things, the unexpected. You’re all packed up and ready to go to a certain duty station and all of a sudden that duty station changes, or your timeline changes – that kind of stuff is very unexpected, so you have to be able to bend when the wind blows. It’s very stressful and you have to learn to just take a step back and breathe as much as you possibly can through the process.”
Approaching 25 years in uniform, Sgt. Maj. Gill said that, as a service member, knowing Amanda is capable of singlehandedly commanding the helm is essential to his peace of mind when responding to the call of duty.
“The homelife support for soldiers that are deployed is the most vital thing,” he said. “Sometimes we’re asking soldiers to go down and do some very dangerous things in some very dangerous places. They don’t have time to think about whether their home is being taken care of, whether or not their kids are being fed. They have the trust in their leadership that they’re getting paid, and they also have the same trust in their spouse and their home support group to know that everything else is being taken care of. It’s probably the most important thing for them (to be able) to do their job.”
A father of six, Sgt. Maj. Gill noted this assurance is especially important when it comes to milestones like first birthdays and first days of school, some of which he’s been forced to miss.
“To sit there and know that (Amanda) can be Mom and Dad at the same time, to see the resilience of her and to see the resilience of the kids, it’s pretty important.,” he said. “You feel guilty always because you’re missing a lot of those firsts and you want to be there for it. But 25 years ago, I signed up to support and defend the Constitution of the United States, and when she met me and married me she knew exactly what I was and what I was doing. We decided to go down this trail, we had no idea what laid before us, but she supported me throughout everything.”
According to Amanda, if there were a job description to delineate the roles and responsibilities of a military spouse, one might find terms like “operations manager” or “multitasker extraordinaire.”
“You’re literally managing everything – emotional, physical, you’re a people person having to manage people and keep your little ones alive,” said Amanda, who is also a full-time neonatal nurse and graduate student.
“A combination of mental psychology, a multitasker, being able to give the spiritual guidance as well as the physical guidance; there’s not one thing to describe a military spouse,” added Sgt. Maj. Gill.
As Friday officially marks Military Spouse Appreciation Day nationwide, lauding the silent heroines who stand behind troops during mission, deployment, reintegration and reset is more than appropriate.
“Soldiers are always in the spotlight; right now is a time for our spouses to be in the spotlight and to say, ‘You are the most important thing,’” said Col. McFall. “(Heidi) works full-time and so do I. I go to work, I’ll show up at five, six, seven o’clock at night and she has it all under control. They’re working, too, they have a life, but they’re holding the fort down. We come home and it’s like, ‘Hey everybody stop, we’re here’ – no. Life goes on, and everybody’s managing it.”