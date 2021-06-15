Soldiers and civilian employees at Yuma Proving Ground gathered on base Monday to celebrate the U.S. Army’s 246th birthday and pay homage to its creation in 1775.
The morning began with a five-mile run that started and ended at the YPG Heritage Center, where Commander Col. Patrick McFall gave opening remarks afterwards.
Col McFall spoke about how society is beginning to reopen following the COVD-19 pandemic and how the base, it’s soldiers and everyone who works there can do their part.
“We are part of our community. We are opening up like our community and we are scared, but we are taking it one day at a time,” McFall said. “People look to the Army, the Marine Corps, the Navy and our other service members for strength. And if they see us doing it, and we are out there doing it, and being smart about it, and leading the way, people will follow.”
The colonel went on to say, “we might not always be fighting overseas, or in our homeland, but when our country needs us, we answer the calling. And that is what we are doing today by celebrating the Army’s birthday.”
Upon completion of the Col. McFall’s remarks everyone in attendance, which included Yuma Mayor Douglas Nichols and Marine Corps Air Station Yuma commander Col. Chuck Dudik, as well as other dignitaries, reconvened inside the Heritage Center for the traditional cake-cutting ceremony.
In keeping with the Army’s tradition, Lt. Col. Alicia Johnson, Yuma Test center commander, who joined the Army in Jan, 1997, and Pvt. Nathan Britenfield, of the YPG Health Clinic, were the oldest and youngest soldiers and had the honor of cutting the cake.
Traditionally, the oldest Soldier – representing the past of the Army and its traditions – and the youngest Soldier – who represents the future of the Army – cut the birthday cake.
YPG spokesperson Mark Schauer said as always, the sword used for the first slice of the cake was the sword owned by YPG’s first commander in 1943 – Col. George Howard.
The annual June 14 celebration marks the date in history in 1775 when the Continental Army was formed by the Second Continental Congress and commanded by Gen. George Washington to fight against Britain during the Revolutionary War.
Today, as the largest branch of the U.S. military, the Army boasts over one million soldiers on active duty with an additional 800,000 Reserve- and National Guard members.
