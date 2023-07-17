The preschool class entering the fall 2023 school year and going forward will get to experience the newly renovated classroom at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground’s Child Development Center (CDC).

The CDC was built in 1989 and had an outdated floorplan, which led to dings when it came to inspections, explained Child and Youth Services Director Sommer Cloinger.

