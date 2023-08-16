The U.S. Army Garrison Yuma Proving Ground is seeking closer ties with Yuma, and the city government and military installation are in the midst of negotiating agreements for shared resources and services for cost savings and mutual benefits.
During a Tuesday work session, YPG Garrison Manager Ken Musselwhite provided an overview of a potential intergovernmental support agreement between YPG and the city.
Musselwhite explained how this partnership between the Army and the local government could serve the best interests of both parties and improve installation support services “for mission, soldier and family readiness.”
Acting City Administrator Jay Simonton noted that YPG and Yuma have been talking “for several months now about potential agreements that we could do to maybe help the YPG and some of the missions that they have.”
Musselwhite explained that the Army and other military agencies have been forming these agreements with local city, county, universities, airport authorities and other organizations. A federal allows them to enter into these “win-win” partnerships.
“They serve the interests of both parties, and by that, it usually means mutually beneficial, and then it helps or improves the installation so that we can better serve soldiers,” Musselwhite said.
Some of the benefits for the military installation might be mission sustainment; strengthened community bonds; improved installation, operations, facilities, infrastructure and services; and an efficient path to acquire installation support services.
Benefits to the city might be job creation; new revenue stream; increased buying power and general funds; improvement of city operations and infrastructure; higher credit ratings; and jobs and money would stay local.
Mutual perks include economic benefits and cost savings; regional collaboration; improved government and community relationships; efficiencies; mission capacity; and installation and family resilience.
“The one that I liked the most here is efficiencies,” Musselwhite said. “Saving a couple of dollars is nice, but we also want to do stuff better.”
Key points to such an agreement include the ability to provide, receive or share goods and installation-support services. However, the proposed provider must already provide the service for its own use.
“If I come to the City of Yuma and I ask for a service and you don’t currently have that service, the law does not allow you to go contract that service to provide for me. It must be a service that you already provide or do yourself for the city, and then I can come and say, can I tag along on that? Or in reverse, if there’s something that I’m doing out of Yuma, the city could come and say we want to do that with you all, and we’ll tack on to your contract,” Musselwhite noted.
The installation does not have to follow federal contracting regulations nor worry about sole source contracts.
“Now that doesn’t say that we don’t have to go up through the military bureaucracy in the Army to get them to say yes, we agree with you before we can actually go final on it. But at least it doesn’t mean that we have to go, well, we’ve got this great deal from the city but now I’ve got to go get two more sources before I can go with the city. It allows us not to have to do stuff like that,” he said.
Currently 138 approved agreements across the country have provisions for such things like ambulance services, bulk purchases, custodial services, life skills services, pavement repairs and maintenance, pre-trial confinement services, stray animal control, solid waste management and recycling, and vegetation control and composting.
The term of an agreement cannot exceed 10 years, but may be renewed.
Mayor Doug Nicholls liked the idea. “I think this is a great thing that we should look into. I mean, I think there’s some things that distance has a negative effect on the ability for us to do some of them, but if things that make sense, I think that’s a good thing,” he said.
Simonton noted that the city has been working out some agreements with YPG, with a particular focus on public safety. “We’ve been working for the last several months. We’ve got a few public safety related I think we can do pretty quickly. They need some new fire equipment and they need some maintenance on their fire apparatus,” he said.
However, the city is not rushing the process. “We want to tiptoe into this a little bit and see if and how they work and then branch out to others,” Simonton said.
Aside from elevator maintenance, YPG is looking at solid waste. “I believe their landfill on base is closing here in the next year or two. So there might be an opportunity there, but we still got a long ways to go to work out some of those details to make sure that’s mutually beneficial to both parties.”
In the meantime, Simonton added, Yuma and YPG officials will continue to hash out details and will present potential agreements to the council in late fall or early winter.